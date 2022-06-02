Chea Waters Evans, a longtime journalist in Charlotte, is not sure her politics differ that much from Rep. Michael Yantachka — the town’s representative in the Vermont House since 2010.
Except, of course, for Proposition 5, the article that would enshrine the right to abortion in the state constitution. That article, and Yantachka’s yes, and then no, and then yes again vote on the state constitutional amendment, is essentially the reason Evans is running for office.
“I never seriously considered” a run for office, she said. “It was certainly never anything I was seriously pursuing or giving a lot of thought to. It’s just that right now ... it seemed more urgent.”
Evans, who has been a Charlotte resident for 10 years, announced a surprise bid for the Chittenden-5 district last week based solely on Yantachka’s vote against Proposition 5. Her candidacy gives Yantachka, 75, some competition this election season and he now has to convince voters to send him back to the Statehouse after facing backlash for his no vote on Prop 5.
Yantachka cast a no vote on the amendment in February after first voting for it as it worked its way through the Statehouse in 2019. But a subsequent story in the Charlotte News about his vote generated immediate backlash from constituents and made him “rethink” his position.
“Upon reflection, I should have supported Prop 5,” he said in a social media post, adding that he realized his vote had “given the impression that I do not trust woman to make good decisions regarding their reproductive choices.”
“I am grateful for the feedback from my constituents, because it has allowed me to learn and grow, but unfortunately the vote is in the past and my vote is what it is,” he said. “The consequences are mine to bear, and I apologize for disappointing so many people.”
In an interview with The Citizen, Yantachka said his “concerns are still there, I think we need to recognize that when you’re getting close to the end of the term and the pregnancy, you’ve got a human being there — you’ve got two lives there to consider.”
“On the other hand, I don’t think that any reasonable person who’s carried a baby that long is going to say, ‘Oh, I decided I’m not going to have the baby after all’ and terminate it,” he said. “You have to trust women in that regard, and I do trust women.”
For Evans, this position is still problematic and marks the root of the issue: that the House seat needs someone with a “fresher perspective” and who understands “what these issues like Prop 5 and others mean at this moment in time.”
“This thing about these women getting abortions when they’re 36 weeks pregnant — it’s a myth, it’s something that’s perpetuated by people who don’t want women to have a choice,” she said. “What’s a little disturbing to me is that ... he said he was surprised at everybody’s reaction, and to me, that’s saying that he doesn’t understand the importance of this issue.”
Despite the backlash Yantachka says he is still confident voters will reelect him based on his experience.
“I’m willing to run on my record,” he said. “I’ve done good things for Charlotte, and for Vermont, in the 12 years I’ve served. I will continue to do good things for Charlotte and Vermont if I’m reelected. I’ve got a lot of experience which will serve me well in the Legislature.”
He pointed to his work on House Committee on Energy and Technology, and his extensive work on the clean heat standard, which would have transformed Vermont’s energy system by requiring heating-fuel distributors to decrease the amount of fossil fuels they sell over time and switch over to fuels that are clean or renewable.
“From the very beginning of my legislative service, I have been a very strong supporter of renewable energy,” he said. “As more and more people became aware of the climate crisis, it became more and more apparent that we need to move away from fossil fuels and depend on clean, renewable energy like solar, wind and hydro. So, the work I’ve been doing, most recently in the last four to six years, has been focused on clean renewable energy — that’s been my primary thing.”
The clean heat standard legislation was stymied this biennium after the Vermont House of Representatives failed by one vote to override Gov. Phil Scott’s veto.
“I’m sure we’re going to take another crack at that, and I will be signing on to that,” Yantachka said.
He also pointed to his work to expand broadband to all parts of the state, his work surrounding cybersecurity, and other issues he’s supported like raising the minimum wage, child care, helping to create affordable housing initiatives, and creating gun control measures, as more than enough reason to reelect him to his seat.
The two candidates probably don’t differ much on many of these issues. But for Evans, Yantachka’s fumbling on the Prop 5 issue alone shows why there needs to be new blood after voters cast their ballots in the Democratic Party primary on Aug. 9.
“Our town needs somebody who’s going to be communicative about the way that they’re going to vote and make sure that they’re really representing what people in Charlotte want,” she said.
Her role as a journalist — for The Citizen, The Charlotte News and, more recently, for The Charlotte Bridge and Seven Days — gives her specific insight into her community and allows her to “understand on a granular level, from participating in it as a parent, as a volunteer and as a member of the community, all the things that are important to people here,” she said.
Evans said she intends to keep the Bridge’s coverage “very much separate from politics, and for now will be only publishing stories that are removed from any related topics.”
“People in Charlotte are worried about land use, this inevitability of progress versus maintaining the character of our town,” she said. “They care about farming, they care about affordable housing, they care about making a future in the town that’s important for the children.”
“I think, Mike, for the most part is concentrated on, and has done some good things, on the environment and energy and all of those things,” she said. “But there is a lot of other stuff that needs attention.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.