Susan Ohanian of Charlotte has at least two things to be happy about these days.
One source of happiness should be the publication of her book “The Little Red Book of Trump Quotations,” which is at the printer and should be out in the next couple of weeks.
The other is that, as of press time, the U.S. House of Representatives was expected to vote on Wednesday, Dec. 18, to impeach Donald Trump. Impeaching the president is something she has advocated since at least 2017.
At Charlotte’s Town Meeting that year, she introduced a resolution asking U.S. Rep. Peter Welch (D.- Vt.) to begin impeachment proceedings. The voice vote in 2017 was loud and contentious, but long-time town moderator Jerry Schwartz in his last act in that capacity declared the “ayes” to have the vote.
Ohanian said that Charlotte’s vote made it the second town in the United States, after Richmond, Calif., to call for Trump’s impeachment.
Ohanian’s resolution was based on the Foreign Emoluments Clause of the United States Constitution, which prohibits federal officeholders from using their position to profit from official dealings with other countries.
From teaching to writing
Ohanian is a retired teacher who became a writer. She has authored more than 25 books, most of which are about education policy.
“The Little Red Book of Trump Quotations” is the second book that she’s written about the president. The first, “Trump, Trump, Trump: The March of Folly,” came out in May.
Ohanian chose the title “The Little Red Book of Trump Quotations” to echo “Quotations from Chairman Mao Tse-tung,” published in the 1960s, which became popularly known as “The Little Red Book” because it was printed in red and in a small format so it could be easily carried.
She said the title also fit for her book “because he does get his own way in a similar fashion, maybe not so brutally. But not because he wouldn’t like to.”
In “The Little Red Book of Trump Quotations” Ohanian uses Trump’s quotes to demonstrate how unfit for office she feels he is. “It’s his quotations which are documented. The hook is that they are arranged according to popular idioms. The way he says things really twists these idioms,” she said of her new book. “It’s the arrangement that really makes you stop and look at them.”
“Mark my words,” Trump concluded in one speech. Ohanian has taken him up on the challenge, has marked them and has remarked on them in her book.
Recognized for accuracy
Ohanian spent about six months of intensively reading Trump’s speeches.
“Being accurate is very important to me. I don’t think you can make fun of someone or criticize them if you haven’t quoted them accurately,” she said.
In fact in 2003, she won the George Orwell Award for Distinguished Contribution to Honesty and Clarity in Public Language, an award that puts her in such distinguished company as fellow winners Ted Koppel, Noam Chomsky, Garry Trudeau, Jon Stewart and the cast of The Daily Show, and The Onion.
She has arranged Trump’s quotes thematically under headings with a popular or enduring idiom. Examples under “Banging one’s head against a brick/concrete/rebar/steel wall” include:
• We build too many walls and not enough bridges. - Isaac Newton (a Tweet on Oct. 7, 2013)
• I will build a great, great wall on our southern border, and I will have Mexico pay for that wall. Mark my words. - (campaign launch rally, June 16, 2015)
• I’ll tell you what the wall is going to be made of. It’s going to be made of hardened concrete, and it’s going to be made out of rebar and steel. - (a rally in Manassas, Va., Dec. 2, 2015)
• I said I was going to build a wall, I never said, “I’m going to build a concrete [wall]” - I said, “I’m going to build a wall.” - (White House press conference, Jan. 4, 2019)
• When, during the campaign, I would say, “Mexico’s going to pay for it,” obviously I never said this and I never meant they’re going to write out a check. - (to reporters, Jan. 10, 2019).
Dedicated to Charlotte
“The Little Red Book of Trump Quotations” is dedicated to the people of Charlotte for voting in favor of her advisory motion to impeach Donald Trump at the March 2017 town meeting.
Ohanian taught for 15 years. She would occasionally submit articles she’d written.
“A teacher magazine called and asked if l’d be their staff writer, and I went to California and did it,” she said.
After about five years as a staff writer, she became a freelance writer. Her husband Hans Ohanian had been a professor of physics and he also became a writer, writing physics textbooks.
They moved back to New England and were coming up to Lake Champlain to sail. “We used to drive up every weekend, and we sailed in some terrible weather,” Susan Ohanian said.
Finally, they realized that, since they were writers, they could live closer to their sailboat and in the early 1990s they moved to Charlotte.
“Trump, Trump, Trump: The March of Folly,” like “The Little Red Book of Trump Quotations,” is formatted in two columns with the right-hand side of each page documenting the material to the left. In “Trump, Trump, Trump” this is Ohanian’s Trump-inspired limericks.
“The limericks are based on his and his family’s life,” she said. “The limericks are meant to be sort of snarky, but I’ve documented every one of the limericks with media reports about his behavior and the behavior of his family.”