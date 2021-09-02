The Charlotte Selectboard held its first public hearing on whether to change the town’s zoning board to a development review board and the discussion proved fervent.
People spoke passionately from both sides and at one point planning commission member Bill Stuono apologized for getting emotional.
The most important thing for the selectboard, said board member Louise McCarren, is to have a clear, concise explanation of what will change if a switch is made.
Before an early August workshop McCarren thought she understood what would change if the town switched to a development review board, but after she wasn’t quite sure.
“I think for all of our townspeople, a really clear view of what the difference is would be valuable,” McCarren said.
One of the main differences, board chair Matt Krasnow said, “is that, instead of having seven planning commissioners and five zoning board members interpreting the regulations, one body does that work.”
That one body would be the development review board and, as its name implies, the planning commission’s main responsibility would be planning.
This would mean the development review board would process all the development and construction applications. Krasnow said this would make that process more efficient.
It would also make the planning commission more efficient, he said.
“It’s been discussed about hiring professional planners to outsource that work for the town, because they don’t have the bandwidth to both do technical reviews of applications and to think about planning,” Krasnow said.
Krasnow said it’s significant that 153 towns have switched to a development review board and only one has reverted to a zoning board.
However, selectboard member Lewis Mudge said he was not convinced by this argument, saying it was just anecdotal.
“There are a lot of folks who like that this is a deliberate process, who understand that there is a degree of crossover, and they appreciate that,” Mudge said. “I’m not yet convinced that this model is broken.”
Mudge asked the planning commission’s Stuono if that board has too much to do, and he said it cancelled the August meeting because there wasn’t enough to do.
“For anyone to tell you the planning commission is swamped is quite frankly presenting false information,” Stuono said. He suggested that the planning commission devote 30 minutes of every meeting to planning issues.
“I’m sorry I’m getting emotional here — I mean you just destroyed the zoning board and now you’re trying to redo all our other boards. I mean let things settle down a bit,” Stuono said.
Krasnow asked Stuono when it would be the right time to switch, what he didn’t like about the two development review boards he served on before he moved to Charlotte, and why those towns chose development review boards.
Stuono said towns adopt development review boards because they have water, sewer and high-density development, but that doesn’t apply to mostly rural Charlotte.
“Do you want to get a water and sewer system? Because that’s really what’s creating limits to development,” Stuono said.
He said the switch to a development review board should come when things are stable, the town has experienced staff and “when you have board members who know zoning inside out.”
Krasnow said, “I think in a lot of ways moving to the development review board moves the needle for the town in getting the expertise we need on the implementation of the land-use regs and the permitting side of things.”
Mike Russell, a resident and Charlotte lawyer who has represented the Charlotte Family Health Center in negotiations to get a permit to build a facility in West Charlotte Village, said mixing judicial and legislative functions is a bad idea.
McCarren agreed: “People who make the rules should not enforce them.”
“Those are bad habits we got from the English common law courts that we’ve been trying to break for centuries,” Russell said. “Having a planning commission that both proposes new regulations and interprets them and applies them is problematic.”
Russell said it’s also a problem because the responsibilities of planning and zoning require different skills.
It’s a customer service issue for the town when project applicants sometimes must go before two boards, “but mostly what’s broken here is what we are not doing effectively, which is planning,” he said.
“Someone who doesn’t want anything to change in Charlotte would say the system is not broken because it’s almost impossible to get anything done in town,” Russell said.
He said an effective planning process is going to be critical in the next 50 years for communities to adapt and succeed as the world becomes more chaotic in the face of climate change, political turmoil and the influx of people who are going to come because Vermont will be where people will want to live.
Krasnow said it was important for the selectboard to encourage both the planning commission and the zoning board to discuss the development review board issue before the town has another public hearing about it. He suggested that hearing could take place at one of the two regularly scheduled selectboard meetings on either Sept. 13 or Sept. 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.