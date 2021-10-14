The topsy-turvy world of planning and zoning in Charlotte got a little bit messier this week — even as it straightened out another muddle.
On Tuesday, planning commission chair Peter Joslin resigned from that body after serving for 17 years.
The night before, the selectboard was demonstrably pleased to appoint a new member to the zoning board.
When new selectboard chair Jim Faulkner announced the next item on the agenda was interviewing someone for a vacancy on the zoning board for a term to end April 30, 2024, he said, “We have somebody. Yahoo!”
“We have a body,” board member Lewis Mudge said with a laugh.
The next day came news that Joslin’s last day on the planning commission would be this Friday, Oct. 15.
In his resignation letter, Joslin said Charlotte needs the planning commission to be able to focus on planning.
The town is in the process of considering whether to switch from a zoning board to a development review board. One of the benefits some tout for this switch is that the development review board would handle consideration of applications for new construction or remodeling, and the planning board would concentrate on a vision for the town’s future.
Joslin has attended most, if not all, of the selectboard discussions about whether to make that switch and has repeatedly advocated for the planning commission to be able to concentrate on planning. Currently, some project applications must go before both the zoning board and the planning commission.
A switch would eliminate what some see as duplication.
“The planning commission doesn’t really have time to focus on the town plan,” Joslin said at a selectboard meeting in July.
“The question is: Does the town of Charlotte know what it wants to be?” Joslin asked at a public workshop the selectboard held on Aug. 2 to consider the pros and cons of switching to a development review board.
When Eli Lesser Goldsmith stepped up at the selectboard meeting on Monday to interview for a zoning board position, Faulkner’s first question was “why in the world” would Goldsmith want to be on that board.
The question alludes to more than a year’s worth of turmoil on the zoning board.
In January, the zoning administrator resigned after less than two years on the job.
After months of local media accusations that the zoning board was guilty of conflict of interest, four members stepped down last spring.
During the summer, one of the new members of the board was accused of conflict of interest by the zoning board chair, and after the zoning board chose not to remove the member, she subsequently resigned.
Goldsmith said he would like to be on the zoning board because he would like to give back to the town and because he has lots of experience with the permitting process for both residential and commercial projects in different Vermont towns, including Charlotte.
“I think that people need to have a clear idea of what is entailed when they go to do something,” Goldsmith said. “Some towns are more functional than others.”
He said in some towns a zoning administrator is very helpful and sort of mentors project applicants through the process, letting them know what parts of their proposal conforms to the rules and what doesn’t.
“Thank you for stepping up to this post. This has not been the easiest process as of late, and there haven’t been many people submitting to it,” Mudge said.
The motion appointing Goldsmith to the zoning board passed unanimously.
