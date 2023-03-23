Although some conventional telltale signs foreshadow the beginning of spring — warmer weather, longer days and the faint smell of buddings blossoms in the air — for the Philo Ridge livestock team, spring is much more important than just a summer precursor: It marks the beginning of lambing season.
Around the week of March 15, just days before the spring equinox, the centuries-old Old Black Barn that sits on the edge of Mt. Philo Road in Charlotte will transform into a haven for 50 birthing ewes and a whole new world for the 100 or so baby lambs that will be born in the days to follow.
The land where Philo Ridge Farm sits has a rich agricultural history with roots that were tended initially by the Indigenous Western Abenaki tribe. The Williams family established the first farm on the land in 1840, which would be purchased by the Foote family in 1878. The Footes would operate the farm for the next six generations.
In 2012, Diana McCargo and Peter Swift, longtime neighbors of the farm, purchased the property from the Foote family in 2015 and their vision came to fruition under the name Philo Ridge Farm.
In tune with the farm’s nose-to-tail butchering philosophy, everything grown and raised at Philo Ridge is sold at their market and used in the kitchen, including byproducts — both meat and wool — from their Romney and Border Leicester flock of sheep.
A few weeks prior to lambing season, the sheep are sheared — which livestock staff say is an art form in itself — and the wool and pelts are delivered to Green Mountain Spinnery in Putnam where it is spun into yarn that is sent off to partners like Peggy Hard in Shelburne Falls, Mass., where it is weaved into customs blankets, and Swan’s Island Company in Maine where other wool products are crafted.
When lambing begins, Isabelle Lourie-Wisbaum, the farm’s livestock lead for nearly four years, said the birth process takes only about 45 minutes, and the hope is that the livestock team doesn’t need to help at all.
“The goal is that they’re good mothers and they can get them out by themselves and clean them off by themselves and the lambs figure out how to nurse by themselves,” she said.
Normal delivery for lambs is when the two front feet appear with the head resting between them. Most of the mothers give birth to two, sometimes three, lambs at a time.
Once born, the mother will lick the afterbirth off the lamb, initiating a bonding process between her and the baby. It doesn’t take long for the lambs to begin using their wobbly legs to hunt for their mother’s teat.
The first milk the lamb will nurse during this process is called colostrum, a thick, yellow milk that is rich in necessary calories, minerals and antibodies that the lamb will need in its first days. Lourie-Wisbaum explained that since lambs are born without an immune system, the “instinct to get (colostrum) is so strong.”
Once the birthing process is over, the team moves the mother and the newborn lambs to their own private pens inside the barn where the livestock team will dip their umbilical cords in iodine to prevent infection, weigh each lamb in order to track growth and performance throughout the season, punch an ear tag to aid in identification, and administer a mineral booster shot of selenium and vitamin E to reduce the chances of disease, Lourie-Wisbaum explained.
This entire process sets the stage for a healthy lamb as they prepare to transition to the main flock where the lambs will learn to socialize with other sheep and how to locate their mother within the crowd.
“As soon as they’re born, they start making little noises and mom starts talking back and they know by sight, by sound and by scent,” Lourie-Wisbaum said. “It’s an issue if you shear after ewes have given birth, the lambs won’t recognize their mom.”
The lambs are weened sometime in July and the process of breeding happens again in the fall, beginning an entirely new lambing cycle.
Keeping watch
Year-round, the flock is intently guarded while out to pasture by Odyssey, a llama who’s held the watcher role for more than six years and plays an integral part in the sheep’s existence on the farm. As for the lambs, Lourie-Wisbaum explained that Odyssey tolerates their youthful shenanigans only for so long before his patience runs thin.
“When he’s laying down, lambs will jump on his back and it’s pretty funny,” she said.
But the farm’s livestock manager, Ed Pitcavage said the llama takes his job very seriously, and no incidents of dead or lost sheep have happened since he’s been on duty.
“Coyotes, skunks and even pigeons, he’s looking at them straight on and just stares,” Pitcavage said.
Besides the identification ear tags, the livestock team has a yearly tradition of naming the lambs based on a theme that is usually picked by Lourie-Wisbaum. This year, it’s trees.
“Last year was a car theme. The year before that it was mountains. We did cheese the year before that,” Pitcavage said.
He explained that because the sheep are out to pasture most of the year, the barn remains relatively empty while the sheep roam the 700 acres of pasture that surround the farm, making them relatively hidden from the public that frequents the market and kitchen.
The livestock team is planning to do a tour of the sheep barn on April 23 to give people a better sense of the sheep and the key role they play on the farm.
“We’re going to have the market open that day too. So, you could grab some food or buy other products, but it’ll be (the livestock team) doing a deeper tour so people can get into the barn and see what’s in here,” Pitcavage said. “We don’t really open it up the rest of the year from the first week of May until Thanksgiving when they’re out on pasture.”
Lambing season initiates a new beginning for the Philo Ridge team and an exciting new cycle that continues to add to the farm’s overall mission.
“At our heart we are grass farmers, tending healthy fields of diverse grasses, forbs and legumes in a perennial pasture system,” reads their website. “Our livestock are an integral part of this healthy pasture system.”
For more information on the sheep barn tour visit philoridgefarm.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.