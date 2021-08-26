A group of Charlotte residents has filed an appeal to stop the Charlotte Family Health Center’s new facility on Ferry Road.
The Charlotte Planning Commission approved the project July 29.
Former zoning board member Ronda Moore represents the 20 petitioners who are appealing the project. The appeal was filed Aug. 16 by Jon Anderson of the Burlington law firm Primmer Piper Eggleston and Cramer.
Petitioners argue that building the health center at its planned location will violate Charlotte’s town plan and its policies.
Anderson earlier said about half of the project sits in a “wetland setback area” and town zoning ordinances ban any grading or clearing in these areas.
Lawyer Mike Russell, representing the health center, said the proposed building site was formerly a home and the disputed area a lawn with a man-made, previously disturbed system of ditches.
Now the issue is in the hands of Vermont Superior Court Environmental Division.
The Charlotte Family Health Center has been working for at least two and half years to build a new facility in West Charlotte Village to take the place of its former office a mile west of the village at 527 Ferry Road.
Initially, a group of doctors led by Andrea Regan was working to acquire property and build a new health center at 140 Ferry Road, across the street from Charlotte Town Hall.
But after about a year of wrestling with issues including wastewater, setbacks, sufficient parking and the cost of buying the property, the Charlotte Family Health Center turned its focus to property a little to the west at 251 Ferry Road.
Currently, the health center operates from offices in the Vermont Artisan Village at 120 Graham Way in Shelburne. Regan said the location doesn’t work as a permanent home for their practice. They want to be in Charlotte, and they can’t find another place that would work in Shelburne.
The selectboard unanimously voted Monday night to enter the fray, directing the town’s attorney to represent the interests of the town.
This puts the town and petitioners on opposite sides of the legal disagreement.
“It’s our decision that’s being appealed,” town planner Larry Lewack said.
Generally, he said, after all the filings are in, the court will hold a hearing and strongly encourage both sides to work out an agreement.
“The longer these things drag on, for both sides, it gets into court costs and attorney fees. That gets really expensive,” Lewack said. “It’s in the best interest of both parties to try and reach a decision because of the expense.”
