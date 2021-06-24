When Alex Graham was about 5 years old, he fell off his family’s barn and cut his knee on a nail that was sticking out.
He needed stitches.
His mother took him to the Charlotte Family Health Center. Although Valerie Graham was a doctor working at the health center, she had Dr. Richard “Bunky” Bernstein stitch her son up.
It would be an understatement to say Graham appreciates the value of having a health center in Charlotte, his hometown.
Now, as one of three doctors who practice with the Charlotte Family Health Center, Graham was surprised when a petition opposing the construction of new offices for the health center was presented the afternoon of the planning commission meeting last Thursday, June 17.
The health center has been working for at least two and half years to build a new health center in West Charlotte Village.
In January 2019, the planning commission addressed an application for the Charlotte Family Health Center to build a new health center at 140 Ferry Road, across the street from the town hall.
There was a consensus at the meeting — both the public and planning commission members — supporting the application.
After a planning commission meeting in February 2019, chair Peter Joslin said that if everything proceeded efficiently, construction might start late that summer.
After about a year of wrestling with issues including wastewater, property and driveway setbacks, sufficient parking and the price of the property, the health center dropped plans for that site and turned its attention to 251 Ferry Road.
This property is down the street from the town hall and west of the post office where an abandoned home now sits.
At the planning commission meeting last Thursday, Jon Anderson said he was a lawyer speaking at the request of Ronda Moore, who is part of the group opposing the the project.
A drawing of the proposed health center location “clearly shows that about half the project is located within a wetland setback area,” Anderson said.
He said the town’s zoning ordinance says in no uncertain terms that no grading or clearing is allowed in wetland setback areas and he didn’t see any discretion given to the planning commission to waive that part of the ordinance.
Lawyer Michael Russell, representing the Charlotte Family Health Center, said the area was previously disturbed when the abandoned house was a home, and this area was the lawn.
He said the language in the town regulations pertains to natural drainage patterns and it doesn’t pertain to this property because of a man-made system of ditches constructed years ago.
The zoning board spends a lot of time approving applications for clearing or grading within shoreland, Russell said, and the state agency of natural resources has made a preliminary determination that building the project there is OK.
“Wow, there’s so much misinformation,” Dr. Andrea Regan, one of the owners of the Charlotte Family Health Center. “I just want to start by saying, ‘Yes, this was a thorough evaluation.’ This is not wetland that we’re building on.”
Regan said the state of Vermont considers the property to be heavily disturbed because it’s right next to Ferry Road and “the state has very, very strict regulations for wetland.”
She urged the planning commission to pass the construction application to the next step in the approval process because her group has done its due diligence — twice.
Dr. Paul Riess, who’s been working as the project manager, encouraged people to walk the property to see it’s been managed and mowed.
“I’m in favor of preserving habitat and wetland as well,” Riess said. “There’s no nesting grounds or animal walk throughs or anything. There’s junk buildings on here, including a couple right in the wetlands that we will remove.”
Graham said he was surprised by the opposition as well and had done environmental work when he was younger.
The planning commission voted to close the hearing. The zoning board took up the matter last night, Wednesday, June 23.
This means the commission now has 45 days to come to a decision about whether to approve or deny this stage of the permit process. After that decision, either the applicants or the opponents of the project will have 30 days to appeal it, town planner Larry Lewack said.
Speaking after the meeting, Graham said the opposition seemed to come at the 11th hour.
Riess said the Charlotte Family Health Center has looked for other locations in Charlotte and there isn’t anywhere else. If this location is denied, he said they might have to locate the practice in Shelburne, but they haven’t been able to find property there either.
Currently, the practice is operating out of the Shelburne Green Business Park, but Riess said that space doesn’t work long-term. They’d hoped to be able to move by spring.
Lewack said he thought the health center was a good fit for the West Charlotte Village area because the town plan and the zoning regulations say the town should try to locate essential public services in the village center.
“All it takes is one disgruntled neighbor and a $35 filing fee to hold a project up for at least a year,” Lewack said.
