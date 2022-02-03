All voting in Charlotte will be by Australian ballot this year — again.
Because of the rise in COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant, Town Meeting Day on March 1 will be much like it was last year, with no issues decided by voice vote from the floor.
Ballots will only be mailed to people who request them. Voters can also pick up ballots at the town hall, town clerk Mary Mead said.
The two open selectboard seats have each attracted one candidate, both incumbents. Louise McCarren is seeking another two-year term on the board and current board chair Jim Faulkner is running for the three-year seat.
Among the articles on the Charlotte ballot, voters are asked to approve a town budget of $2.6 million, an allocation of $890,000 for the Charlotte Volunteer Fire and Rescue, $283,000 for the Charlotte Library and $50,000 for a feasibility study to build a community center.
Normally, the race for trustee of public funds gets overlooked, but this year it’s a bit more noteworthy. Selectboard member Matt Krasnow is running unopposed for one of three positions to fill the last year of a vacant three-year term, while he serves the last year of his selectboard term.
After serving for nine years, Krasnow said he won’t run for a fifth term on the selectboard in 2023, and said he was running for trustee of public funds position “to see if it’s a good fit for me before running for a full three-year term.”
Earlier this year, the trustees of public funds came into the spotlight when Moe Harvey came before the selectboard with the news that there was $725,000 in a fund the trustees manage.
Harvey wanted the selectboard to investigate whether money from the Margaretta P. Page Fund could be used to help with general upkeep needed at the Grand View Cemetery. The fund was established with $35,000 in 1953 to just pay for the upkeep of four headstones in the cemetery next to the Charlotte Congregational Church on Church Hill Road.
The fund has grown very large, and Harvey, the current sole trustee of public funds and a former selectboard member, said it could grow to over $1 million in a few years.
“I saw having only one of three positions filled as posing an institutional deficiency for Charlotte in an important fiduciary oversight responsibility and feel compelled to bolster the ranks to help ensure that public funds are administered as intended for another generation,” Krasnow said in an email.
With three children under the age of 6, he said he was looking for a position that requires less time than the selectboard.
Hugh “Junior” Lewis, who has been road commissioner for 23 years, is running again this year for reelection to the one-year term.
Lewis said just before Christmas, after a privately owned garage burned with most of his snowplow fleet, that if the town wasn’t going to build a town-owned garage, he wouldn’t run for reelection, saying he was too old to build another garage.
“If the town decides that they could come up with a building, and they wanted me to stay, I definitely would stay on,” Lewis said. “I really enjoy the work. I always have.”
At a special selectboard meeting the night after the fire and at subsequent meetings, the town seems committed to building a garage.
Janice Heilmann is running for a five-year term on the Charlotte Library board of trustees.
Also running unopposed for reelection are Mary Mead for a one-year term as delinquent tax collector, Charlie Russell for a one-year term as town moderator and Richard E. Mintzer for a three-year term as auditor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.