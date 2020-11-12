Justice of the peace and board of civil authority member Michael Krasnow had a busy Nov. 3 in Charlotte.
“It was essentially non-stop today from seven until I left at about 1:15,” he said, reached by phone on Election Day.
The town received 2,917 ballots in total – 2,606 of which were absentee, with somewhere between 300-400 voters casting their ballot in-person on Election Day, said town clerk Mary Mead.
“It’s really hard to say because people came in with their absentee ballots. Some people handed them over in the sealed envelope and some people had them in their hand and they wanted to vote and so we did not really separate those out,” she said.
Charlotte had 311 people vote in-person based on voter turnout information published on the Vermont Secretary of State’s Election Division website.
Krasnow sat at the greeting table with three other volunteers, each armed with the voter check list.
Volunteers made sure a ballot had not already been received before admitting voters. About half of the voters who showed up in person brought the ballot they had been mailed by the state, Krasnow said. Those who didn’t had to sign an affidavit, swearing that they did not already vote.
The voters who cast their ballot on Election Day were compliant with health and safety regulations like mask wearing and social distancing, Koerner said.
In his time at the polls Krasnow saw only one person without a mask. That person said they couldn’t wear one for medical reasons, so a poll worker brought them a ballot to vote outside, he said.
“Everyone was very nice and cordial,” Krasnow said. Local writer Stephen Kiernan brought a plate of chocolate chip coconut cookies for poll workers and voters.
Krasnow said he believed the election would have record voter turnout. He attributed that to the positions on the ballot which included presidential, gubernatorial and congressional posts.
“That’s a pretty good combination to have a big turnout,” he said. “It’s not just having the race, it’s having a contentious presidential race, I think, that has really pushed people to decide to vote.”
Reached after the election, Mead confirmed there had been record voter turnout for the election.
“We freakin’ rocked it,” Mead said of election day operations. “We had really good help, it was all about the help. We were done counting every single thing at the time the polls closed at 7.”
