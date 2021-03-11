More than two-thirds of voters on Town Meeting Day opposed changing Charlotte’s town plan and allowing for potential development.

But supporters say this defeat is not the end.

Carrie Spear, a former selectboard member who chose not to run for re-election this year, said those proposing the ballot items could have done a better job explaining them to voters.

Peter Joslin, chair of the planning commission, said a lot of ideas began to come up shortly before Town Meeting Day — he said, for example, it was suggested town officials should have had visual aids to show what the village commercial district might look like.

“The overriding issue is where the growth is going to be and is it going to be in the rural areas or in the village areas,” Joslin said.

He expects the planning commission will start working on the next batch of changes to the town use regulations soon. The commission hopes to have amendments for land use regulations for voters to consider next year, he said.

The land use regulations and the town plan are living documents, Joslin said. “I think it behooves us as the planning commission, and I think it’s good for the town, that we update them as necessary.”

Town plans can be changed only when approved by voters.

Joplin hopes to see the Charlotte Family Health Center in West Charlotte become the next development. The medical center is planning on building a new facility next to the post office on Ferry Road.

Joslin said the types of commercial development town residents mentioned wanting in a 2010 survey included a small pub and recreational areas for picnicking or gathering outside.

He was disappointed but optimistic in the aftermath of Town Meeting Day voting, he said. His outlook stems from the passing of two of the four total amendments the planning commission had proposed.

One will bring land use regulations in line with new state statutes governing on-farm, accessory businesses. The other will seek to fix or clarify mistakes or confusion in land use regulations.

One of the strongest supporters of the two defeated articles was Clark Hinsdale, who owns property on both sides of Hinesburg Road in East Charlotte.

Hinsdale plans to build senior living housing on his property on the southwest corner of the Hinesburg Road and Spears Street intersection.

He said the articles’ defeat will not have much impact on his plans. He is still going ahead with plans to build senior housing there.

Hinsdale said, because he owns the property on both sides of Hinesburg Road, he can run sewer under the street if his application is approved.

One failed ballot item would have allowed sewer lines to cross from a village commercial district to a village rural district. This didn’t apply to the line Hinsdale contemplates because both of his properties are in the village rural district.

He plans to use green space connected to the Sheehan Green development for his septic system. Brownie Adsit, a resident of Sheehan Green, has questioned how Hinsdale could do this because green space is supposed to be reserved for agricultural uses or residents’ septic systems.

Hinsdale countered that he owns the green space in Sheehan Green, which he developed, and that he retained the right to use it for septic for his projects when he bought the former farm he developed into Sheehan Green.

He plans to initiate the planning process for building senior housing in 2021 but thinks it may take a couple of years or more to get the permits.

“The permitting process under adverse conditions could take two or three years,” Hinsdale said.

“I fully expect that the people who were leading the effort to oppose Articles 6 and 7 will lead an effort to oppose anything I do over there.”

Adsit said he was not opposed to commercial development in East Charlotte. He contends there are already 20 acres zoned as village commercial district that should be developed before more acres are added.

“Moderate responsible growth” is how Adsit envisions growth should go.

“Use the commercial area you have. First develop it however you see fit, by the rules, and we’ll see how it goes,” Adsit said.