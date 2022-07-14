New town garage in Charlotte?

Less than a month before the state primary vote, the Charlotte Selectboard hopes sending an informational flyer to residents will help their quest to build a new town garage after the old one burned down last winter. Voters are being asked to authorize town spending of $1.5 million, a portion of the total overall cost of $3 million. The other half of the money will be offset by federal pandemic relief funds and highway department savings. For a resident paying taxes on a $500,000 home, their tax increase will be approximately $72, with that price tag decreasing every year for 20 years.
While they have not yet gone out to bid for the project, the selectboard discussed a new design rendering of the garage at its proposed location, the former flea market site between Route 7 and Greenbush Road, and the varying costs of mailing a flyer at its meeting Monday. The selectboard voted to mail the flyers to taxpayers at a total cost not exceeding $2,500 — that includes printing, folding and postage. The estimated printing will be about $1,300 but the board didn’t have solid figures for how much postage would cost.
“We just want to be as clear as we can be with everybody, that’s for sure,” selectboard chair Jim Faulkner said.
Voters should see two articles on their Aug. 9 ballot: the first authorizing the construction of a new garage and the second authorizing $1.5 million in funds.
