After years of disorder in the Charlotte zoning department, things got really confusing on Monday, April 26.
The chaos ensued after three of the five-member volunteer zoning board had resigned during April – Jonathan Fisher, Matt Zucker and Frank Tenney.
A fourth member of the zoning board – Stuart Bennett – had a term that ended Friday and he did not want to be reappointed, selectboard chair Matt Krasnow said.
Last Monday there was uncertainty whether a quorum could be reached for the zoning board of adjustment ahead of a Wednesday joint meeting with the town’s planning commission.
The selectboard — who is tasked with appointing zoning board members — had to rush to action.
And it’s more than just boards.
Since 2017, there has been regular turnover in Charlotte’s zoning administrator position, with three different administrators in as many years.
Too much work
Because of the Jan. 1 resignation of Daniel Morgan, Larry Lewack has been working as both planning administrator and zoning administrator. Lewack said shortly after he started as planning administrator, he was told he would have to fill in as zoning administrator, too.
“The best metaphor I can use to describe it is: It’s sort of like trying to juggle a chainsaw that’s running, a torch and a very sharp axe,” Lewack said.
Lewack said he didn’t think anything had gone undone — most people have been understanding that, with one person doing two jobs, paperwork for the approval process might take a bit longer.
Coming to Charlotte from Bolton where he was both zoning and planning administrator, Lewack said, meant a shift. In that small town, less than a third the size of Charlotte, the two positions were just one part-time job together.
Lane Morrison, the lone remaining zoning board member, said the town had realized the zoning administrator role was bigger than one person could handle only after pressuring Morgan to resign because of performance issues.
What makes an administrator?
The town is currently looking for a part-time zoning and planning assistant, Krasnow said.
The selectboard had planned to approve the hiring of someone to fill this new position at the April 26 meeting — that candidate withdrew from consideration.
The Charlotte zoning administrator’s three primary responsibilities are writing permits, helping applicants through the zoning process and maintaining the 911 emergency call system so all homes can be found by rescue workers, Morrison said.
The person in this role also serves as the health officer in Charlotte, responsible for identifying and preventing health risks in town.
They make sure the complicated zoning application process is complete and that an applicant has all the drawings and site plans required, Morrison said.
Despite the hefty workload, the zoning administrator in Charlotte is not a high-paid position, Morrison said: “People find better things and leave.”
Aaron Brown left in 2019, after little more than a year, when he took a job as town administrator and zoning administrator in New Haven.
Daniel Morgan was zoning administrator from July 2019 to Jan. 1 of this year.
Wendy Pelletier, of Essex, has been hired as zoning administrator and started work on Monday, April 26.
Shelburne town manager Lee Krohn filled in as zoning administrator on an interim basis during the summer of 2017. He was working for the Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission at the time and was assigned to help Charlotte while it looked for a permanent zoning administrator.
“One of the roles regional planning tries to play, when it can, is to help fill in the gap when its member municipalities are in a bind or short staffed,” Krohn said.
Struggling for a quorum
After last Monday night, the selectboard did reach the three-member quorum for the April 28 meeting after appointing Karina Warshaw to the zoning board, to fill one of the four open positions.
Andrew Swayze, who is alternate on the zoning board, agreed to attend the meeting, as did regular member Lane.
Bennett had planned to miss that meeting — his last before his term ended on April 30 — because he was traveling.
The selectboard met again May 3 — a special meeting called to interview and choose from the pool applicants to fill three remaining open zoning board seats.
“Six applicants for three spots on the zoning board is really just amazing. It’s really great. This is one of those good problems to have,” Krasnow said.
The selectboard approved appointing Ronda Moore for a three-year term, J.D. Herlihy for a two-year term and Charles Russell for a two-year term.
