Conflict of interest seems to be in the eye of the beholder, at least in Charlotte and the ongoing saga surrounding former zoning board member Ronda Moore.
On Sept. 27 the Charlotte Selectboard discussed the various charges and counter charges of conflict of interest concerning Moore, detailed in two reports, one prepared by the town’s attorney that reached no conclusion, and the other, an unofficial report put together by selectboard member Frank Tenney who said Moore did nothing wrong.
Following months of conflict of interest complaints in local media, Moore was one of four new members added to the zoning board last spring, after four members of the five-person zoning board resigned, leaving chair Lane Morrison as the sole member.
Before joining the zoning board, each of the new members in interviews told the selectboard they would recuse themselves from decisions if they had a conflict of interest — or perceived conflict — in any decision.
In June, shortly after the members started their terms, Morrison asked the selectboard to remove Moore, charging she had failed to recuse herself for conflict of interest from zoning decisions concerning the application to build a new facility for the Charlotte Family Health Center at 251 Ferry Road.
Moore had led a petition drive to stop the project, and owns property near the proposed site.
The health center recently abandoned its plans for building there in the face of two appeals of its zoning permit.
At the meeting on Sept. 27, the board discussed a timeline prepared by town attorney David Rugh covering the period of Moore’s alleged conflict of interest.
Although the timeline did not find Moore violated conflict of interest policy, it did not specifically find that she didn’t.
The timeline briefly describes nine different meetings of the selectboard, zoning board or the planning commission between May and July without drawing any conclusions about whether Moore violated the town’s conflict of interest policy.
The timeline concludes with “Wednesday, July 28 — Ronda Moore resigned from the zoning board of authority.” This was two weeks after the zoning board held an executive session and decided not to remove her.
“I see a timeline, but there’s no conclusion as to whether or not there was a conflict of interest,” said former chair of the zoning board Stuart Bennett, who attended the meeting Sept. 27 in town hall. “We’re not going to learn anything from a timeline unless there’s an actual conclusion to it.”
Bennett said he understood the conflict of interest question could be legally sensitive or politically embarrassing, but the town wouldn’t learn anything unless the question was answered.
“Was there or wasn’t there a conflict of interest? That’s an easy question. Yes, or no? I think you guys could easily take a vote on that,” Bennett said.
Board member Frank Tenney presented his own version of events, which he clarified was not a board-produced document but his own work that he said was more specific than Rugh’s timeline.
Tenney said zoning chair Lane Morrison and zoning board member Charles Russell violated the zoning board’s rules of procedure and ethics manual, and Moore did not violate those rules.
The zoning board revised its rules of procedure and ethics manual on Aug. 11 and specifically included owning or living on property near where a pending zoning decision as a conflict of interest for its members.
Tenney said Morrison violated the rules when he didn’t ask if zoning board members had a conflict of interest at the beginning of a reopened hearing about the health center on June 17.
Tenney also said that both Morrison and Russell violated the rules on June 28 when they requested that the selectboard remove Moore because the matter should have been first discussed with the rest of the zoning board.
“The timeline did not include everything that was included when we talked to the town attorney in executive session,” Russell said. “There is more to the story.”
He declined to elaborate what the rest of the story is.
Morrison said he wasn’t going to talk about it, and Moore did not return calls, but she told the Charlotte News she had been “vindicated.”
Although both Tenney’s document and the attorney’s timeline were presented in a public session of the selectboard and discussed in open deliberation, there was a bit of discussion about whether the documents were public.
Both board members Jim Faulkner and Lewis Mudge questioned whether the attorney’s timeline was a public document, although they did not advocate for keeping it from public view.
Tenney said he intended for his timeline to be part of the meeting and available for public view.
Chair Matt Krasnow said, “What we asked Stitzel, Page and Fletcher to prepare is a public document that accounts for the timeline.”
Neither report is yet available on the town of Charlotte’s municipal website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.