A farmers market is coming to Nordic Farms and it will have a food truck.
The farmers market will be 3 p.m. until dusk on the seven Thursdays from Aug. 26 to Oct. 7. A food truck will serve wood-fired pizza.
Robin Jeffers, part of the team purchasing the 600-acre former dairy farm north of Charlotte on Route 7, said the farm’s name is being changed to Nordic 3.0.
As the selectboard works on developing an ordinance covering food trucks, a stream of requests has flowed into board meetings over the summer. The board has been considering the food-truck requests on a case-by-case basis. Most are for events like the town beach party and the Grange on the Green performances on the lawn of town hall.
Food trucks have been a controversial issue in Charlotte since fall of 2020 when the town shut them down at Charlotte Crossings.
At that time, Charlotte Crossings owner Mike Dunbar said the town shut down his operation because it violated ordinances against fast food. But he argued that during the pandemic upscale restaurants were being encouraged to sell food to-go.
The town’s zoning administrator at the time, Daniel Morgan, said the shutdown was because Dunbar neglected to upgrade his temporary permit by applying for a permanent one, despite being reminded several times to do so.
At the selectboard meeting on Aug. 9, Jeffers assured the board the farm had plenty of parking, access for fire and rescue, sanitation and bathrooms.
Board member Lewis Mudge wondered if it was equitable to approve seven events for the farm when it has considered each request for Grange on the Green separately.
Mudge also questioned whether Nordic 3.0 will have reapply once this year’s events are over.
Fellow selectboard member Frank Tenney said he thought an approval now will remain in effect after an ordinance passes, but if it contains other stipulations, like producing a health certificate or a catering license, he hopes Nordic 3.0 will conform with those.
“The town really has a responsibility and a desire to come up with an accessible way to have limited food trucks at events,” chair Matt Krasnow said.
Tenney said the board needs to ensure that food trucks don’t overtax the property where an event is being held and that nothing happens at those locations that isn’t permitted.
The motion to approve the food truck at Nordic Farms passed unanimously.
