The Charlotte Public Library has come up with an opportunity to provide patrons with exercise and socially distant socializing opportunities.
The first annual story walk, a small path through the Charlotte Park and Wildlife Refuge hung with beautiful laminated pages from storybooks, began this year with “Beyond the Pond” by Joseph Kuefler.
The story walk is a product of the library’s swift pivot to COVID-safe programming. Cheryl Sloan, the youth services librarian said, “Parents asked for programs not on computers.”
So far, they’ve gotten great feedback from those who have tried it out, but many more folks don’t know about this gem of an activity, she said.
Sloan picks from a selection of laminated titles that arrive from the Vermont Department of Libraries every six weeks.
She likes to pick books with an outdoors theme. The path is in a wildlife refuge, after all.
Next up - “Thank You World” by Alice McGinty.
The entrance to the Charlotte Park and Wildlife Refuge is at 1489 Greenbush Road, on the west side of the road. The park is open to public access year-round from 8 a.m. to 30 minutes after sunset.
The story walk begins by the parking area and kiosk. It’s a woodchip path, not wheelchair accessible, but short and mostly even, so a good option for young children or people with limited mobility.
Sloan emphasized the refuge is also beautiful beyond story walk, with more challenging trails that lead to – dare we say it – storybook views.
The library also uses the town green, right outside the library building, for programming including visits from the Very Merry Theatre and the Vermont Institute of Natural Sciences.
They will be moving the story walk in mid-September to directly outside of the library.
For more information on the story walk and other library programming, visit charlottepubliclibrary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.