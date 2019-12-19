After a long voyage to approval, and with hopes at times seemingly in danger of being dashed on the rocks of controversy, the new addition to the Charlotte Library is surfing into the harbor of completion on a rapid roiling wave of anticipation. And maybe a little bit of apprehension.
“It’s so exciting, when it’s not terrifying, it’s exciting,” said Library Director Margaret Woodruff at a sneak peek of the addition, and an art show open house, on Sunday, Dec. 15.
As she conducted tours of the new area, Woodruff said that the staff has to be ready to move into this area in February, but they can’t start until the area is ready. The addition has been dried in, so workers can continue under the roof of new area during the winter weather.
When they’ve moved into the addition, renovations to the current library space will begin. Much of the adult stacks will be closed while this goes on, but patrons can request a book that’s in the closed stacks, to be retrieved for them by staff.
The children’s, popular reading and new books will be moved into the addition so the public will have access to that while the construction is going on.
The bathrooms will be in the new addition. The area where the current bathrooms are will become a reading room – which some may consider appropriate. Woodruff was quick to point out: “This was not a deliberate choice.”
Whatever.
The main entrance to the library will be in the new addition and the circulation desk will be there, too, convenient because circulation will remain there once the renovations are completed.
The children’s room, in the new area, will have a curved, windowed alcove on the south end of the building that will mirror the existing curved area on the north end of the building, said Woodruff. A program room in the new area can be used by the library and community.
The addition is almost 2,100 square feet, being added to the around 2,700 square feet of the original library, for a size increase of more than 75%.
Despite the understandable anxiety around this much growth, Woodruff had lots of complimentary things to say about ReArch Company, who is heading up the design-build process, and subcontractor Vermont Construction for their help in making the construction as smooth as possible for the library and its patrons.
The plan is for all of the work to be finished in the early spring, said Fritz Tegatz, member of the Charlotte Selectboard, who is contributing to the effort by working as the clerk of the works, a Vermont term for the person who is the town’s representative making sure that the construction is going as it should.
Reached by phone on Wednesday, Tegatz said that he thought the building would be ready to be occupied by the end of March. The landscaping won’t be done until May, unless there’s a period of particularly dry and warm weather before then.
“They’re hopping. They’re spraying insulation today and they’re putting in windows. They’ve got a pretty aggressive schedule,” he said of ReArch.
Nan Mason, a member of the library’s board of trustees and president of the Friends of the Charlotte Library, said the organizations have raised $570,000 of the $600,000 they committed to raise. “It’s been amazing,” she said.
Inside the library, an open house with an art show featured the work of more than 30 artists, who agreed to donate at least half of their sales to the library.