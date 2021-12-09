The Charlotte Planning Commission held its final meeting last week as an entity that considers permit applications for projects — primarily land-use, subdivision and planned unit developments — as Charlotte switches to a new development and construction process and a new board for considering such projects.
But first it had to clear its plate of the last existing application before it — a nine-lot subdivision on just over 124 acres at 125 Lake Road.
State law requires all existing applications be finished before the new development review board officials starts up on Dec. 15, according to the Charlotte Selectboard.
The town’s new modified planning and development application process intends to clearly divide duties so there is no longer overlap with the planning commission and zoning board considering the same applications. Going forward the planning commission will focus on overall planning while the development review board will consider permit applications for development and construction projects.
At its last meeting, the planning commission approved the preliminary application from Patricia O’Donnell and Jim Donovan for their Lake Road subdivision, with one major condition — how much of the land should be kept open and where. Commissioner Kyra Wegman voted no.
Review of the project began more than a year ago and has been the subject of both contention and support. This proposed project epitomizes fundamental debates about how Charlotte residents want their town to grow or if they want it to grow.
The town’s website contains 35 documents concerning the O’Donnell-Donovan project, including septic proposals, soil data, a balloon test, road, wildlife connector and agricultural soils maps, and more than 25 letters supporting, opposing or straddling the fence about the project — with most letter writers opposed.
“I would say that most of the opposition was from people who felt this land was an iconic Charlotte landscape that should essentially be preserved as open land,” town planner Larry Lewack said.
Several people expressed concerns about how the development would impact the view from trails in the Charlotte Park and Wildlife Refuge.
Currently, the property is an open landscape of pasture, forest and wetlands surrounding Holmes Brook.
The project proposes nine lots for the 124-acre parcel, with seven homesites on lots of an acre or less and an eighth lot on 44 acres of agricultural land with a building site for a farmstead (house, barn, other farm structures) to accommodate a farmer-in-residence. The owners propose that the rest of the property would be used for farming or remain pasture.
Lewack said much of the opposition to the project stems from residents’ worry that the land could be subdivided in the future. The planning commission’s approval is contingent upon it being permanently preserved as open land.
As a planned residential development, developers are allowed to waive the 5-acre minimum lot size required on most properties in Charlotte, but it also requires that a least half of the property be preserved as open land.
“It’s a quid pro quo type of arrangement where the developer says, ‘I would like the town’s permission to build a housing development on lots of less than five acres where each lot does not have road frontage, where setbacks for the buildings are smaller than what normally would be required in exchange for the developer permanently protecting at least half of a property as open land,” Lewacky said. “It can’t be developed ever. It’s a legal agreement that they have to execute with the town.”
O’Donnell and Donovan’s preliminary plan keeps 74 acres as open land but planning officials want the majority of the 44-acre lot, which many regard as iconic Charlotte farmland, to be forever protected from being subdivided and to be kept open.
If the developers can’t accept this major condition to their plan, Lewacky said they’ll have to reapply to the new development review board.
“They could decide to just bail, if they don’t want to or feel they’re able to comply with the conditions,” he said.
“Based on a large number of folks who weighed in on this, I’m sure there are people who are disappointed, people who are cheering and people in the middle,” Lewack said. “We worked really hard to get to this place.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.