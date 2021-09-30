It’s the end of an era as Charlotte Selectboard chair Matt Krasnow steps down from his leadership position, though he will remain on the board.
In open session at Monday’s meeting, Krasnow informed his colleagues on the selectboard that he’s leaving his position as chair to spend more time with his family — his wife is expecting their third son in the coming weeks. His resignation takes effect Oct. 10.
“I’m feeling like I really don’t have the bandwidth to do service to the town in meetings as chair of the board,” Krasnow said. “After a lot of thought about how I can best serve the town, and really prioritize the time commitments both professionally and also be home at a really special time, I’m thinking I need to step down from chair of the selectboard.”
Krasnow nominated member Jim Faulkner as his replacement. Louise McCarren seconded the motion.
Krasnow said he has worked closely with Faulkner and said he “has the time and experience to devote to it and is putting in a lot of time in helping me since March,” Krasnow said. “I think he’s just doing a great job and I think it would be a smooth transition.”
“I don’t agree with making it a two-part motion with picking your own successor,” selectboard member Frank Tenney said during the motion discussion period. “That has nothing to do with whether Jim is capable or not capable. I just think they should be two separate motions.”
Krasnow said he felt like part of his responsibility on his way out as chair is “offering a suggestion about how leadership should move. I did want to make a two-part motion and see what the board thinks of it.”
Tenney pointed out that when the selectboard chooses a chair in the spring after March Town Meeting Day, the outgoing chair doesn’t choose the next one.
Krasnow declined to make his motion again as two parts, and Faulkner chimed in to say he thinks it’s important that Tenney remain vice chair, and that he values his institutional knowledge and experience.
The board approved Krasnow’s motion unanimously.
Check out this story and others at thecharlottebridge.substack.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.