Justin Bliss takes no time in answering what led him to firefighting in the first place: family.
For him, firefighting is a generational duty, an indelible childhood experience spending summers with his grandfather —who helped start a fire department in New York — and his two uncles, which has kept him on the emergency services path for much of his life.
He’d hitch along with his grandfather and uncles on calls and “it was just the coolest thing I’d ever seen in my life,” he said. “Like, man, this is something I really need to get involved with. I was absolutely enamored from day one.”
Now, Bliss will take the reins as Charlotte’s newest fire chief, replacing Dick St. George, who was chief of the department for seven years.
One could argue he might be overqualified for the job. Bliss’s infatuation with firefighting has led him to all sorts of specializations within emergency service.
His most recent position was with the fire service in Suffolk, Va., but before that he was a firefighter in South Burlington.
He’s also been a member of Colchester Technical Rescue. He’s completed ice rescue classes, he’s a certified swiftwater technician, he can handle boat operations, and he’s a disaster medical specialist with the Vermont Urban Search and Rescue team.
“My most recent class, I went to a disaster specialist class down in South Carolina. That was a week long and we learned how to treat disaster victims in collapsed buildings and the different medical considerations that you need,” he said. “That was a fantastic class. That was so much fun. I wish I could go back.”
He’s not overqualified, just the “best informed” for the job, he said.
“We may never see any of these incidents in Charlotte,” he said. “But the fact of the matter is that I know what goes into them might steer me to better decisions for some incidents that we do have here.”
Bliss lives in Hinesburg with his wife and two kids, ages 3 and 5. He was something of a stay-at-home dad during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, but he soon learned of the new opening in Charlotte.
“It seemed like an interesting job, a new challenge for me,” he said. “I know what goes into running a department and I’ve helped run departments before, but I’ve never been a chief. And I needed a new project to sink my teeth into — there’s only so much housework you can do.”
In his new role, he hopes to bolster training and “really firm up basic firefighting skills,” and he says he wants to explore making Charlotte “a regional resource.”
“We have a fantastic cache of equipment here. We’ve got a fantastic knowledge base. There’s no reason that we shouldn’t be able to share that with everybody,” he said. “I’m personal friends with a lot of the area fire chiefs already. And, I know we can come together as a group and assist each other in training. That only helps us because we don’t have the number of volunteers that we used to. So, we are constantly calling mutual aid.”
The Charlotte Volunteer Fire and Rescue Service currently staffs seven full-time employees, including Bliss, but is primarily made up of 20 per diem employees and 16 volunteers.
Bliss comes into Charlotte during an interesting time. The selectboard may soon consider taking bring the service into municipal hands, upending the public-private relationship between the town and the corporate board that has existed for years.
“I know in past, there have been very contentious relationships here. Nobody is served by that,” he said. “I have no interest in any contentious relationships. We all need to work together to make this place run well, right. That’s what I’m interested in. I’m interested in my employees, and I’m interested in smoothly running ship.”
