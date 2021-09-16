Stormwater flowing off Ferry Road onto private property has provoked an examination of what other infrastructure isn’t working properly in Charlotte.
The stormwater problem indicated an engineering problem, selectboard chair Matt Krasnow said at the board’s Monday meeting this week.
The board’s review of the town’s infrastructure is sort of an open-ended opportunity for the community to weigh on any problems they see, he said.
“We’re basically dusting off that 2015 scoping study and looking at it with fresh eyes,” Krasnow said.
Along those lines, Charlotte resident Ronda Moore said there’s a groundwater problem from Route 7 to Lake Champlain, but particularly along Greenbush Road where she lives.
The potential for water recharge is poor because groundwater is coming into the village from an unknown source, she said. It’s not just a question of the quantity of water, but the quality for drinking.
She said the groundwater could be flowing from Pease Mountain or Church Hill Road.
“If we’re going to designate an area for source protection, we’re at least going to have to figure that out,” Moore said. “I suppose that means a hydrogeologist will have to be involved.”
Krasnow said that since infrastructure is one of the approved uses for American Rescue Plan Act funds, the town might consider using some of those dollars for a water study in Charlotte.
The aquifer is not being replenished as quickly and wells are going dry, Moore said. She said a well in West Charlotte that yielded 100 gallons of water per minute when it was drilled in 1972 has dropped to 20 gallons per minute even though it has been drilled deeper within the last three years.
She thinks that is typical for old wells in the area.
“We’re real concerned about that because we don’t have another source of water,” Moore said.
Mike Russell, who lives in West Charlotte but not in the village, said it makes good sense for people who don’t live in villages to invest tax dollars on resource protection and traffic control because it is an investment that benefits the whole town.
“It’s where we meet as a community. It’s where we do things together as a community. Importantly, it’s where we receive local services as a community,” he said.
Using rescue act funds
The selectboard launched a discussion of how to spend money from the American Rescue Plan Act. Charlotte is expected to receive $1.1 million.
Board member Lewis Mudge suggested the selectboard hold special meetings on how the funds should be spent.
In addition to whatever public meetings the board may hold, board member Louise McCarren said there should be a way for people to submit their suggestions through email or an online bulletin board.
Town administrator Dean Bloch said he would add links to the town’s webiste explaining how the funds can be used and a way for people to submit suggestions for spending the money.
Krasnow said the most common concern he has heard is that decisions about the American Rescue Plan Act will be made hastily or without the public being well informed.
“I just want to put out there that this is going to be a thorough and thoughtful process,” Krasnow said. “We do have a significant amount of time. We have two years to think about what the town wants to do.”
One suggestion he has heard is for a minimum to be set, for example $500, and any request that meets the act’s requirements would get funded.
For larger requests he suggested the decision be made by town vote.
Charlotte resident Robert Bloch said that the funds are not “magic money” that’s landed in town.
“It’s our money in a larger sense and we have some responsibility to use it responsibly,” Bloch said.
Charlotte is one of the three most prosperous towns in the state and he wondered if there was any consideration of giving some of it back to the federal government.
“We have a federal government that has a significant debt,” Bloch said. “The idea that we return some, even though it’s there for us to get our hands on, does that enter the equation at all? Or is it simply — this is a windfall, baby; let’s figure out how to spend it?”
Mudge said he thinks rescue act funds give Charlotte the unique opportunity to address some systemic issues.
“It’s not going to come around again,” Mudge said.
New, improved video meetings
Ken French, who as municipal services manager oversees the filming of town meetings, pointed out some new improvements to video and sound recording equipment, and encouraged people to help by moving closer to the mics.
“You guys in the back row there, you know, no matter how hard we try and how much technology we bring here, it’s going to be hard for people to hear you in the background,” French said.
He encouraged the selectboard to set up an interview table with one of the mics for audience members to use when they speak at meetings so they can be heard on the video feed.
Resident Bill Stuono proposed using some American Rescue Plan Act money to buy equipment like the Media Factory brings to meetings so it doesn’t have to be hauled in and out of meetings and so boards and committees the group doesn’t film will have sound as good as the meetings that are filmed.
The video and sound equipment Media Factory staff lugs into meetings costs around $100,000, French said, “but that’s really not the important part. You need an operator. You need a technician if you’re going to add multiple microphones.”
French recommended borrowing Williston’s 360-degree camera to see if it solves the video issues before buying one. That camera is set up in the middle of a room and it automatically spins around to film whoever is speaking. He thinks it costs around $1,000.
