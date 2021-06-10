The Charlotte planning commission and the zoning board of adjustment met in a joint deliberation June 3 to discuss the Charlotte Family Health Center’s plans for building a new health facility in the town’s west village.
The boards reopened the hearing on the center because a majority of board members had decided the building did not qualify as a public facility. The health center reapplied as an office facility, planning commission chair Peter Joslin said.
The Charlotte Family Health Center plans to purchase property at 251 Ferry Road, west of the post office if plans get required approval from the municipal boards.
Lawyer Mike Russell of Charlotte, representing the health center, said the project would be allowed under current regulations as a 4,275 square foot medical office building with 3,222 square feet of the facility classified as a health center and 1,053 square feet of it classified as a medical office.
This dual classification of the building was approved by both boards.
However, a site plan hearing was continued because the planning commission had requested a more robust plan for stormwater runoff.
Russell said he submitted such a plan to the sellers of the property but had not heard if they agreed to these changes.
He requested more time to work on stormwater plans and a continuance was granted. The hearing will continue at the planning commission meeting on June 17.
