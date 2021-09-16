Another appeal of the Charlotte Family Health Center’s new facility has been filed.
Rene and Jeanne Kaczka-Valliere of 279 Ferry Road in Charlotte’s west village filed their appeal with the environmental division of the Vermont Superior Court.
The Kaczka-Vallieres live next door to the 251 Ferry Road site proposed for the new health center.
Their appeal is separate from an appeal filed Aug. 16 by 20 residents also opposed to the Charlotte planning commission’s decision to approve the application for the new health facility.
Besides issues about stormwater runoff from the health center’s parking lot, the Kaczka-Vallieres have objected to having such a large building next to their home.
The Charlotte Family Health Center has been working for at least two and half years to build a new facility in West Charlotte Village to take the place of its former office a mile west of the village at 527 Ferry Road.
