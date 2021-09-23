For now — and possibly forever — the Charlotte Family Health Center will remain in Shelburne.
The doctors who own the practice suspended their four-year effort to build a new facility in West Charlotte village and will continue from offices in the Shelburne Green Business Park.
According to a press release, the decision to give up on Charlotte was not solely due to the appeals filed by some residents opposing the Charlotte Planning Commission’s approval of the application to build a new medical facility at 251 Ferry Road.
Since 2017, the health center has looked to build a new facility because its former offices at 527 Ferry Road were too small and unsafe.
The move to Shelburne was meant to be temporary.
Initially, Dr. Andrea Regan of the Charlotte Family Health Center sent letters out to people who owned businesses or property around town asking if they knew of any suitable land for sale, said Paul Reiss, a doctor who has been working as project manager.
The original plan was to build at 140 Ferry Road, but it was eventually decided that property didn’t have enough road frontage and presented too many other problems, Reiss said.
The medical practice next eyed the 251 Ferry Road location, getting planning commission approval through a process that surprised the partners by how contentious it became.
“The town of Charlotte Selectboard members and town officials have been strongly supportive of the efforts to locate the health center in the town’s commercial district where it would complement the senior center, children’s center, town hall and fire and rescue,” said the release.
Reiss said the practice will continue to operate in its offices at Shelburne Green Business Park. The partners are now working with their landlords to make changes that will make the space “a little more permanent.”
“That’ll be our office for now. We won’t be actively searching for another location anytime soon,” Reiss said.
He also said “they haven’t thought that far” about whether to change the name of the Charlotte Family Health Center.
Shelburne appears to be a good fit for the practice. Although there is a small pediatrician practice in Shelburne, Reiss said, it appears theirs is the only primary medical care practice in Shelburne that treats people of all ages, from infant to adult.
As health reform favors larger, more costly public medical institutions like the University of Vermont Medical Center, funding becomes more tenuous for small private practices like the Charlotte Family Health Center, Reiss said.
He argued that their model is a benefit to patients because it provides the opportunity for a life-long relationship with a few doctors who treat them over years and are personally familiar with their medical history.
“Some people who switch to us say, ‘You know, I’m supposedly a patient of Dr. X, but I’ve never met Dr. X,’” Reiss said.
In private practices, doctors make their own decisions and aren’t managed by an administrator who answers to a bigger organization, he said.
“We’re not employees of non-physicians,” Reiss said.
He said the doctors with the Charlotte Family Health Center are very frustrated and disappointed they couldn’t make it work in Charlotte, particularly for both Alex Graham, who grew up in Charlotte and whose mother was a doctor with the Charlotte Family Health Center, and for Regan, who practiced in town for years and whose child goes to the Charlotte Children’s Center.
“The practice has been in Charlotte for four decades,” Reiss said.
