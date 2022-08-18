Charlotte is unusual in that it has three media outlets covering the town of 3,900.
Nowadays, where most towns and counties in the United States are more likely to be in a news desert with virtually no local news coverage, Charlotte remains steadfastly covered by The Citizen, The Charlotte News and, more recently, The Charlotte Bridge.
But the future of the Charlotte Bridge is now uncertain after the Democratic primary victory of its lone writer, longtime journalist and Charlotte resident Chea Waters Evans.
Evans has written for The Citizen, The Charlotte News and Seven Days throughout her career as a journalist. But the Bridge came about after she quit her job at The Charlotte News due to ethical concerns with the paper’s board of directors.
Evans resigned in March 2021 after getting negative feedback from some on the board regarding her coverage. Board members allegedly interfered with her coverage — often when their relatives were subjects of her reporting.
After residents raised alarms over her resignation, several prominent journalists who had settled in Charlotte — including Adam Davison, a contributing writer to The New Yorker; former foreign correspondents Jack Fairweather and Christina Asquith; and Jesse Wegman, an editor for The New York Times — minted the all-digital, nonprofit publication in early 2021 after formerly being involved with The Charlotte News.
After Evans quit, the four journalists resigned from two seats they collectively shared on the board of the Charlotte News.
Asquith has since stepped away from her role with the Bridge now that she serves on Charlotte’s Development Review Board.
A year and a half later, the Bridge seems likely to close its online doors.
“I’m pretty sure we’re going to just shut it down,” Davidson said. “But I’m not the only one involved. The full team has been out of town. We’re going to formally decide in the next day or two or three.”
Evans last week won the primary election for the Chittenden-5 House district after upsetting 12-year incumbent Michael Yantachka.
She campaigned largely on the issue of abortion and announced her surprise bid for the seat in May after Yantachka’s yes, no, and then yes vote on Proposal 5, which would enshrine the right to abortion in the state Constitution.
Evans, whose family moved to Charlotte 36 years ago, won by just 61 votes, 701 to 640.
She attended Charlotte Central School and Champlain Valley Union High School, left for college in upstate New York, and then returned to Vermont.
She’s considered a shoo-in to win in the general election as the race drew no competition from other political parties.
But now she’s coming to terms with her relationship with journalism as the reality of her new career sets in.
“As much as I would like to think that state politics and local politics are separate endeavors, I understand that they’re entwined,” she said.
“It was always a priority to make sure that I operated with transparency, accountability and making sure that there is the least amount of conflict of interest as possible,” she added. “I don’t see how there’s a way... for me to keep reporting on things that might, in any way, involve my constituents or the Statehouse and maintain the integrity... of my journalism career and taking up this new role as a person who is representing people.”
She’s also contributed feature stories for Seven Days, and she hopes to keep functioning as a writer in that regard.
But “that’s up to Seven Days,” she said. “We put our relationship on hold because of the campaign. I’m hopeful that I can keep writing these kinds of stories. I don’t see any conflict of interest there. It’s the investigative reporting, the local news reporting that seems like it’s going to be a problem.”
Regardless, Evans knows she always be a writer — “I’ll always be writing it just, you know, that’s not something that’s going to stop happening ever in my life.”
“Maybe I’ll write a novel,” she said.
Perhaps about a fictional town named after an 18th century queen.
