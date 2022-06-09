The property that was once set to be home to Charlotte’s Family Health Center was recently purchased by local business owner Mike Dunbar, who has not yet revealed any plans for the property.
According to property transfer records, Charlotte Village Partners LLC purchased the 54-acre property at 251 Ferry Road in Charlotte’s West Village Center for $500,000 in March. The property was assessed by the town at $804,200 and was previously owned by the estate of Shirley Bruce.
Dunbar did not respond to a request for comment. He also declined to comment through a public relations representative, but said he’d be “happy to share plans once they are solidified,” said Nicole Junas Ravlin.
Dunbar is one of the principal owners of Charlotte Crossing, a commercial building home to the Backyard Bistro, the Red Onion, the Gilded Elephant, Charlotte Work Club and the public relations consultant group, Junapr.
The registered agent for Charlotte Village Partners LLC, Michael Russell, said he was not authorized to speak on the matter when reached by phone.
Russell is an attorney who specializes in real property, estate planning and business law and serves several northern Vermont towns, including Charlotte, Ferrisburgh and Hinesburg.
The property was formerly the site of a years-long effort to relocate a medical facility in Charlotte.
For four decades, the Charlotte Family Health Center practiced at 527 Ferry Road, located just west of the town’s West Village Center. But owners of the health center began in 2017 to search for property to build a new facility and entered negotiations to buy the property at 251 Ferry Road near the post office.
Those efforts, however, met stiff resistance. A petition circulated last year in opposition to the center at that location argued the project would violate Charlotte’s town plan and its policies, and that much of the project would be in a wetland area.
The Charlotte Planning Commission approved the project in July 2021, but residents — including former zoning board member Ronda Moore, who later resigned from the board — filed an appeal to try and stop the new facility.
Ultimately, the practice announced in September that it was halting plans to build in Charlotte and would instead consolidate operations at two other offices, citing the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors in the health care market.
While appeals of site plan approval and apparent opposition by some residents of Charlotte contributed to the pullout, it wasn’t the reason for the decision, Evergreen Family Health Group, the parent company of the center, said in a statement.
“The principal reasons for this decision include the delays created by the uncertainties in additional permitting and the inflated costs of construction, balanced with the longstanding funding problems in a health care system that restricts adequate payment for the comprehensive primary care services provided by an independent physician-owned health center,” the health care group said.
