The $500,000 historical preservation grant secured through the 2022 Omnibus Appropriations Bill will support the return of award-winning architect Zena Howard to Clemmons Family Farm in Charlotte, a Black-led nonprofit arts and culture organization in Vermont that supports a network of approximately 250 Vermont artists of African descent.
Howard served as senior project manager for the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C., and is a principal and managing director of Perkins + Will architectural firm in North Carolina. In 2018, Howard led a three-day design summit at the Clemmons farm to envision the future and interior design of the Big Barn as a visual and performing arts center.
She will provide technical assistance to plan the interior design of the Big Barn over a series of site visits and workshops with Vermont’s artists, architects and barn preservation experts at the farm.
