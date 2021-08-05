The Charlotte Family Health Center has cleared another hurdle in its effort to build a new medical center in the Charlotte West Village.
The planning commission approved the health center’s application for a new building at 251 Ferry Road on Thursday, July 29.
The zoning board did add some conditions, including a stormwater treatment ditch for parking lot surface water runoff, reducing the parking lot from 27 to 24 spaces, relocating a Dumpster, adding a screening fence along the west side of the property and not having light fixtures extend past the west edge of the parking lot.
Other hurdles could pop up.
“There was a petition from some Greenbush Road folks who said that they were going to appeal this,” town planner Larry Lewack said, but petitioners could be mollified by the decision when they see the conditions the planning commission placed on the application.
Someone who objects to the project has a month and a half to appeal the decision, he said.
“I’m hopeful that, since the applicants didn’t get everything they wanted and the decision was a genuine attempt to address the concerns of the neighbors and to mitigate the potential impacts on their property, they will say, ‘Gee, maybe this isn’t too bad after all. We can live with it,’” Lewack said.
But, he said, “We live in a litigious time. Anything is possible.”
After a good bit of searching, the planning and zoning office has finally hired a planning and zoning assistant. Rebecca Kaplan, of Burlington, was scheduled to start work this week.
Lewack said Kaplan has worked for much of her career as an architect.
