Charlotte’s energy committee is working in partnership with two local solar companies for a campaign called “Solarize Charlotte” in the hopes of helping Charlotte reach renewable energy goals set within the town plan.
“It’s a win-win-win,” said chair of the energy committee Rebecca Foster. “Primarily for residents of Charlotte who participate in the program because they save money and also for the town because this helps us get closer to our goal of renewable energy production for the environment.”
The “Solarize Charlotte” initiative is an opportunity for solar providers and members of the town to work together to increase renewable energy production to help reach Charlotte’s goal of 90 percent renewable energy by 2050. This partnership provides town residents with discounts and support through the process while providing local solar providers with jobs in concentrated areas.
“It’s a program to encourage residents to get solar panels on their roofs and by working with particular vendors, we can aggregate and get discounts,” said Foster.
According to the energy committee’s findings, solar significantly lowers utility bills and with the world moving away from fossil fuels — which are rapidly getting more expensive — the committee doesn’t want Charlotters to be left behind. Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act which was signed on Aug. 16, the federal government now offers a 30 percent tax credit on installed solar panels any time this year through the end of 2032. Although this is a reboot of older federal tax credits, this is an attempt to incentivize homeowner to make the investment of installing solar panels.
According to whitehouse.gov, the Department of Energy estimates that the clean energy provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law together could reduce emissions by more than 1,000 million metric tons of CO2 emission by 2030.
The energy committee’s summer interns reached out to seven local solar providers before the committee ultimately landed on local companies Green Mountain Solar and DC Energy Innovations for the partnership. Both companies have agreed to a two percent discount for 10 homes, four percent for 20 homes and six percent for 30 homes.
“If you’re a resident here in Charlotte, you can shop around between those two. You could also choose anybody else, but these are the two companies that are participating with us to give discounts,” explained Foster. “It may seem like a small discount, but it’s actually a big deal because the cost of installing solar has come down so drastically in the last 10 years. And all these companies are not overcharging in any way. The fact that they’re willing to give any discount at all, I appreciate that.”
Charlotte isn’t the first town to adopt a solar campaign; towns like Norwich, Windsor and Hartland have all successfully initiated the movement. President of Green Mountain Solar Paul Lesure said that when the company is presented with an opportunity to partner with a town “we jump on it.”
“It’s energy independence for a lot of individuals, but as well as towns when you’re able to produce more of your power locally, it gives you a bit of a resiliency, whether that’s at the individual homeowner level of having solar and batteries, so that if a grid goes down, you’re good,” said Lesure. “Also, as we face climate change, having more locally produced energy really hardens our resources for future power production. Then obviously, the big one of climate change is we have a warming planet and the more we produce with solar, the fewer emissions we have to really fuel that system.”
Lesure also sits on the board for Renewable Energy Vermont, which has helped lead the state’s renewable energy revolution since 2001. This year, they are working to retool the current Renewable Energy Standard that says just 75 percent of the state’s electricity needs to come from renewables like wind, solar and hydro power by 2032. And just 10 percent of that power needs to come from in-state sources. In other words, the vast majority of the impacts of generating the electricity are inflicted on communities outside the state.
With the increased savings with the federal Inflation Reduction Act, Renewable Energy Vermont’s top priority for 2023 is to have the Vermont Legislature pass an updated version of the Renewable Energy Standard so that 100 percent of Vermont’s electricity truly comes from renewable resources while also doubling the amount of renewable energy generated in the state by no later than 2030.
Both Lesure and Foster believe that town- wide solarizing campaigns help the state reach these goals while also working to educate residents. “Macro scale, it’s really just about creating awareness. We’re in Vermont, it’s not like anyone doesn’t know solar exists,” explained Lesure. “But when you have a town or a third party talking about the value of solar and really rallying the community around it, it helps get people moving and get that ball rolling at a lot greater scale than we can do as a company. That partnership offers the value of really helping speed up the process of the solarization of Vermont.
The energy committee is currently looking to hire a community consultant to conduct on the ground outreach and education in time for an informational kickoff meeting on Earth Day, April 22.
