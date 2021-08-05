Ronda Moore resigned from the Charlotte Zoning Board of Adjustment July 28.
She resigned because of irreconcilable differences with board chair Lane Morrison, she said.
Moore was one of four new members added to the zoning board this spring.
On June 28, Morrison asked Charlotte’s selectboard to remove Moore from the zoning board because of allegations she had violated conflict of interest principles.
Morrison’s concerns stemmed from Moore rallying opposition to an application by the Charlotte Family Health Center to build a new facility at 251 Ferry Road, west of the post office, and not recusing herself from votes on that application.
The application was already in the process when Moore joined the board, after pledging to recuse herself from decisions in which she had a conflict of interest or the appearance of a conflict of interest.
Moore’s home is close to the site of the proposed medical center.
At the July 28 meeting, Moore read a statement saying Lane violated the board’s conflict of interest policies by not recusing himself from a closed executive session at the July 14 hearing where the zoning board decided not to remove Moore for her alleged conflicts.
Moore said Morrison first violated the policy when he asked the selectboard to remove her from the zoning board.
Moore said a document Morrison wrote outlining incidents and dates when she allegedly violated conflict of interest policies demonstrated his conflict of interest in the decision about her remaining on the board.
“Lane summed up his judgment of my alleged conflicts with, quote, ‘There’s a clear conflict of interest as defined in the rules.’ Unquote,” Moore said.
She said the rules say a conflict occurs “when a member prejudges the merits of the case before the board.”
“There’s a disturbing double standard in the town. Lane’s June 28 public character assassination during a selectboard meeting wasn’t even on the selectboard agenda. Nevertheless, Lane was given all the respect and time he needed by the selectboard to make his public mischaracterization of me and what he thought the outcome should be — removal from the zoning board.”
She noted that she hadn’t been given notice that he would be making the allegations against her at that meeting.
In her statement Moore also objected that she had not been given an opportunity to speak publicly at the meeting the selectboard called two night’s later to refute Morrison’s public comments about her.
“Something is amiss in town government,” Moore said, encouraging voters to elect new leadership in Charlotte.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.