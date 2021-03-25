After almost two years as editor of The Charlotte News, Chea Waters Evans resigned March 8. Evans said she wasn’t fired or pushed out, but felt unclear about what the publisher’s and board of director’s expectations were for her.
“My perception of the role of the publisher was they should be less involved in the actual editorial content and more of a liaison between support and a touch point if I had a question about something or wanted to bounce an idea off someone,” Evans said.
After Evans stepped down, four members of the board of directors and publisher Claudia Marshall resigned according to Christina Asquith, one of the former members.
Asquith said she and her husband Jack Fairweather, Adam Davidson and his wife, Jen Banbury, all resigned.
Despite an increase in readership and donations to the nonprofit, Evans said, she heard from the board that her performance was not up to its standards.
John Quinney said he was interim publisher and president of The Charlotte News, and Kim MacQueen of Burlington is joining the newspaper as interim news editor.
Quinney has been a resident of Charlotte for 27 years and has been a member of the newspaper’s board of directors for two years, he said.
He declined speaking about what he called a personnel issue.
