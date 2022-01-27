Dreams of the Charlotte Family Health Center locating in Charlotte are not only merely dead, but they are really most sincerely dead.
After a years-long, and at times contentious, effort to build a medical facility in Charlotte, the medical practice is leaving its temporary space in Shelburne and consolidating with its other medical partners in Williston.
“We looked for every opportunity to stay in the Shelburne/Charlotte area to remain convenient for our many local patients, but the ability to maintain a small independently owned office in Vermont’s health care environment is challenging,” Dr. Andrea Regan said.
Charlotte Family Health Center joined Evergreen Family Health Partners in 2017. Maintaining small independent offices has become difficult for other partners in their practice, Dr. Paul Reiss said.
The Charlotte practice is one of three being consolidated into one office because of the pandemic and other factors in the current state of health care.
Reiss said the major difficulty is the duplication of so many things in the different medical practices including labs, reception areas, waiting rooms, IT systems, phone systems and medical practice certifications.
“You have to have duplicates, maintain it and pay licensing,” Reiss said.
The Charlotte Family Health Center will become known as the Evergreen Family Health Group and the consolidated health practice will operate out of a new office being built in Williston.
The larger health practice has four medical office sites now. Three of these offices are being combined into one new 18,000 square foot office in White Cap Business Park at 426 Industrial Avenue in Williston.
The practice will maintain a separate medical office, Alder Brook Family Health on Essex Way in Essex.
Another factor in the decision is that Evergreen Family Health Group has developed a sports medicine program, meaning the practice has added X-ray equipment in the last year.
This expansion of services has meant tremendous growth for the medical practice, Reiss said. “We just need more space because of significant growth.”
The Charlotte Family Health Center practiced in Charlotte for four decades.
In 2017, the health center began looking for property where it could build a new facility to take the place of offices that were too small and unsafe at 527 Ferry Road, west of West Charlotte Village.
Initially, the practice looked at a piece of property at 140 Ferry Road in the center of the village across from town hall. When that property was ultimately deemed unsuitable because of road frontage and other issues, the practice began negotiations to buy a piece of property, contingent upon getting proper zoning permits, at 251 Ferry Road, two lots west of the post office.
This zoning effort met resistance when a petition last year was circulated to drum up opposition to the medical center being built there.
Ultimately, the health center’s permit was approved but opponents appealed the decision.
Before the appeal was decided, the practice announced it was halting plans to build in Charlotte.
The office in Shelburne Green Business Park was always meant to be temporary. Regan and other doctors said it was too small and not an appropriate site for the practice’s permanent home.
The new consolidated office in the White Cap Business Park is scheduled to open in the summer.
“Medical practices do not often move. This is a huge undertaking, and we are approaching this transition with a very long-term perspective,” managing partner Dr. Michael Johnson said.
