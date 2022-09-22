Allegations of sexual discrimination against the Charlotte Volunteer Fire and Rescue Service’s former deputy chief have added controversy to the town’s push for a municipally operated fire and rescue department.
Specifically, the accused former officer, Rob Mullin, wants to get paid to help with the transition.
At its last meeting, the selectboard heard from Thomas Gates, a volunteer with the service who claimed it was common knowledge in the department that female employees “had been passed over for promotion” by Mullin, who had been terminated in April.
In a story published earlier this month, The Charlotte News cited anonymous sources claiming a drop in the number of female employees and volunteers was due to sexual discrimination by Mullin, who passed over women with equal training credentials to their male coworkers.
“I’ve been on Charlotte Fire and Rescue for four years, and I worked with Mr. Mullin at the Burlington Fire Department for a quarter of a century, so there is clearly no reason whatsoever that I’m vindictive. I’m not,” Gates, the only person to go on record in The Charlotte News story, said at the selectboard’s Sept. 8 meeting. “These are facts that took place, facts which can be verified. There are multiple witnesses.”
Months of closed-door discussions by the selectboard to try and wrangle the volunteer fire and rescue squad under municipal oversight had gained an air of cooperation in recent weeks — after the organization’s board called out the selectboard for discussing a transition in “so-called executive session.”
The town in August voted to request bid proposals for a consultant to help with the transition and, at the Sept. 8 meeting, the selectboard opened the only two bids it received: one from a company in Wyoming for $44,000 — well over the bid request’s $30,000 limit — and another from Mullin for $28,000.
Now, the selectboard must decide whether to hire an employee accused of sexual discrimination or hire a company thousands of miles away for a contract nearly $15,000 over the town’s contracted limit.
“I know these young women and I’ve spoken with them, and it’s common knowledge throughout the department that (Mullin) told one of them that if she didn’t wear leggings in the station, guys wouldn’t stare at her ass,” Gates said. “Now, he’s the only supervisor who decides whether she gets promoted for a $3-an-hour pay raise.”
Mullin has vehemently denied the allegations and claimed at the selectboard meeting that after his termination, when he applied for unemployment benefits, “Charlotte Fire and Rescue had the clear opportunity to make such a claim in an effort to impact my application. They did not, and instead only stated that I had violated policies and procedures.”
That hearing for his unemployment benefits, Mullins said, gave the fire and rescue organization and its attorney the opportunity to make claims about inappropriate workplace behavior on his part and it chose not to. He said the hearing officer ruled in his favor and determined that no misconduct took place that would have disqualified him from unemployment benefits.
“In all my years of public service, I’ve never intentionally treated a woman colleague differently than I would treat a male colleague. I would challenge anyone to present proof to the contrary,” Mullin said. “It is truly regrettable that certain individuals have taken upon themselves to attempt to smear my reputation.”
The fire and rescue service’s board members, in response to the allegations, say the department “maintains a firm and vigorous commitment to a fair and safe work environment,” organization president John Snow said.
“We have policies, we have procedures to keep it safe and a fair workplace (and) the management team is dedicated to keeping it a safe, good place to work,” board member Chris Davis told the selectboard. “We take any violation of policy really seriously. We’ve got board members who are on top of this, working on this diligently, so that if there is a complaint or anything like that it’s going to be fully investigated.”
The Charlotte News reported that an out-of-court settlement had been reached with a female fire and rescue squad employee, but that has yet to be verified. Snow told The Citizen in an email that “CVFRS maintains a strict policy of confidentiality of all personnel actions and will not comment on any individual employee.”
Gates remains a volunteer with the squad and appears to have a history with Mullin — he previously worked with him for years at the Burlington Fire Department before working under him at the Charlotte department.
“This man knows that I’m the most experienced ambulance driver, perhaps in Charlotte history,” Gates said, alleging that Mullin “obstructed (recertifying) my EMT and being on the roster — knowing that I was retired, live two minutes away and never drank. And that ambulance that he is responsible for, it’s been allowed to go out of service dozens of times, because he wants to be petty.”
“I’m not being vindictive. I joined fire and rescue because I want to give to the community,” Gates said. “I don’t care about playing anybody’s games, and I’m not going to worship somebody. I don’t care who it is, if I think you’re crossing the wrong line, I’m going to come right out and say so.”
