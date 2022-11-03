The Charlotte Volunteer Fire and Rescue Service, a majority taxpayer-funded entity contracted with the town, settled a legal dispute with a former employee, sources confirmed, but have not disclosed the amount, or the reasoning for the out-of-court agreement.
Sources who requested anonymity confirmed that the fire and rescue service entered into a settlement agreement but said there were little to no details about how much money was used, when the agreement was made, and who the agreement was made with.
Town administrator Dean Bloch said he was not aware of a settlement agreement. Town clerk and treasurer, Mary Mead, who handles the town’s finances, also she’s unaware of its details. And selectboard members all said they have not been informed of an agreement.
“I don’t remember being informed,” selectboard Chair Jim Faulkner said.
“If there was a settlement, I’m not aware of how much it was,” said selectboard member Lewis Mudge.
With scant details publicly available, the question arises of whether taxpayer money was used to fund a secret settlement agreement, that residents and town officials have not been made privy to.
In an email to The Citizen, Charlotte Volunteer Fire and Rescue Service president Jon Snow declined to confirm or deny the existence of a settlement agreement, saying that the organization “as a matter of policy CVFRS does not comment on any personnel matter regarding current or former employees.”
He noted, however, that “all expenditures of CVFRS are reported monthly and shared with the selectboard. As a result, these are a matter of public record.”
The Charlotte Volunteer Fire and Rescue Service operates as a private corporation, governed by a board of directors, that is contracted out with the town. Each year, the organization receives a budgeted allocation to fund its operation, which it receives in monthly installments.
For the past six years, taxpayer money has funded more than 85 percent of the organization’s budget, according to financial documents in Charlotte’s annual town reports.
The rescue service does make some its own income — from a trust fund left to the organization from a former resident Harriet Barrows, and revenue from a radio tower located on Pease Mountain that it owns — but the revenue generated is minimal.
“The taxpayer funds fire and rescue,” Faulkner said.
Charlotte voters approved their $890,526 allocation for the fiscal year July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023, in March this year by a slim margin — 534-405.
The Charlotte Volunteer Fire and Rescue Service sends its meeting minutes and its monthly expenses to the town each month, but those reports are broad and not very detailed.
“We give them a monthly check, but there’s no itemizing of what that check each month actually went for,” Mead said.
“The town of Charlotte, if you asked what we spent last month — I could run you a detailed report on all account lines and it would tell you exactly what we spent, and how much we spent and what the total was at the end of the month,” Mead said. “That’s what I call seeing the expenses. But that’s not the case” with Charlotte Volunteer Fire and Rescue Service. “We don’t see the details of their expenses and where they go.”
The relationship between the town and the rescue service has taken a turn this year. The public-private relationship between the town has been governed by a memorandum of understanding since 2014, but in August selectboard members disclosed that they were working to establish their own municipal fire and rescue department and bring Charlotte Volunteer Fire and Rescue Service operations under town oversight.
Rescue members initially were open to the idea but pushed back on the move being made in executive session.
Acting president at the time, Jared Bomba, said that all “discussions should be happening in open meetings within the town rather than in so-called executive sessions.”
Eventually, the negotiations gained an air of cooperation, and the two entities came to an agreement to form a committee to discuss the transition in open forum moving forward.
But then, in September, The Charlotte News published a report claiming former deputy fire chief Rob Mullin was terminated for alleged sexual discrimination, and that a drop in the number of female employees and volunteers was due to sexual discrimination by Mullin, who passed over women with equal training credentials to their male coworkers.
Mullins vehemently denies these claims, and says documents used in his unemployment claims prove he was not fired for misconduct.
“In all my years of public service, I’ve never intentionally treated a woman colleague differently than I would treat a male colleague. I would challenge anyone to present proof to the contrary,” Mullin has said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.