At the end of the third round of public hearings about whether Charlotte should switch to a development review board, the selectboard appeared to be on the verge of voting to make the change.
Before voting on a motion approving the transition from a zoning board to a development review board Monday, selectboard members Frank Tenney and Lewis Mudge asked for a timeout.
Matt Krasnow motioned to make the switch, and fellow board members Jim Faulkner and Louise McCarren said they supported it, so it’s likely it would have carried.
But members voted instead to table the motion until the board’s next meeting, Monday, Oct. 25.
Around 20 people attended the Oct. 18 meeting with some supporting and some opposing the change.
Prior to the meeting, the selectboard had asked the planning commission and zoning board for each body’s recommendation about the switch.
Zoning board chair Lane Morrison said members of that board unanimously supported shifting Charlotte’s development application process to a development review board, a move that would do away with the zoning board.
The planning commission could not reach a consensus.
“Opinions diverged to the point where it was not possible for the entire commission to agree on a specific recommendation,” town planner Larry Lewack said in an email to the selectboard.
Lewack concluded his report of the planning commission’s deliberations with a statement of his own in which he said he’d worked in towns that had a development review board and towns with zoning boards and each has advantages and disadvantages.
“In my experience, there is no ‘silver bullet’ that will streamline the permitting process in Charlotte to everyone’s satisfaction. It would be a mistake to assume that transitioning to a development review model will automatically lead to a faster review process for complex applications, absent other reforms to our permitting process. The regs are still complex and difficult to interpret,” Lewack said.
To simplify the town’s permitting process, the town needs to identify the problems in current land-use regulations that force projects to undergo board review and the rules should be modified so the town’s zoning administrator can approve projects that should not need a board’s approval, he said.
Lewack agrees with those who have argued the planning commission currently does not have enough time to update Charlotte’s land-use regulations. Transitioning to a development review board would help this problem and free up the commission to also address “long-overdue issues” like affordable housing, climate change and water and septic resources.
The Charlotte Conservation Commission weighed in as well, questioning if there is a tendency for a planning commission that both writes and enforces regulations, as is the case in Charlotte, to disregard those regulations.
Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission senior planner Taylor Newton, who has been lending his expertise and experience to these town hearings, said the planning commission-zoning board system the town has does make this a possibility, although he doesn’t have any belief that has happened in Charlotte.
“It keeps getting mentioned that we need to separate legislation from the judicial. There’s nothing in statute says we need to do that,” planning commission member Bill Stuono said.
Another misconception Stuono said being “bandied about” was that the planning commission doesn’t have enough time to devote to planning. He said the planning commission has plenty of time to plan and consider applications.
Shelburne town manager Lee Krohn, who is a Charlotte resident, said he has over 30 years planning and zoning experience and, when the state first enabled towns to switch to development review boards, he wrote what became “the de facto statewide white paper on the pros and cons of making that choice.”
“I urge you not to be afraid to make the change if it feels like the right thing to do. If you keep the current system, do it consciously because it works for Charlotte — not just because we are afraid to make a change,” Krohn said.
He said he was not aware of any towns that made the change and gone back.
Morrison said the zoning board had surveyed several other Vermont towns like Charlotte and everyone had said they preferred the development review board over a zoning board system.
“I am surprised that Charlotte has not already switched to the development review board model,” Morrison reported one person who was interviewed as saying.
