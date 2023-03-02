Jonathan Maguire wants to build a restaurant and affordable elder housing multi-unit at a historic property on Spear Street in the East Charlotte Village.
Maguire, owner of the development and design company ADT, presented a sketch plan last week to the town’s development review board.
The Baptist Corners district, where his 15-acre property at 2760 Spear St. sits, has been identified by the Vermont Division of Historic Preservation as having local and state historical significance due to its virtually undisturbed structures.
According to the Charlotte Historical Society, the white Federal-style house on the property, known as the “Sheehan house,” is listed as one of the significant structures.
Records of this property and others at Baptist Corners date back to the early 1800s and, according to findings from the town’s historical society, the district is historically significant as a business and social center. Charlotte Historical Society president Dan Cole explained that the house was originally intended to be an inn on the stage route that was being established between Middlebury and Burlington.
“For at least 50 years, from approximately 1830 through 1850, Baptist Corners was the nucleus of commercial, social and religious activity of this community,” reads a report by the Vermont Division of Historic Preservation.”
By 1830, the house had been converted to a tavern that was owned by William O. Baker. Should Maguire get development review board approval, the old Sheehan House is expected to host food and booze once again, potentially by this summer.
Maguire wants to subdivide the existing 15-acre land parcel into three lots. One would be 5.1 acres, with the other two totaling 8.1 acres and 2.1 acres. The 5-bedroom Sheehan house, located on the 2.1-acre parcel, would be turned into a 50-seat restaurant with a bar and terrace seating on the first floor, restaurant seating on the first and second floors and the kitchen in the basement.
The house’s interior will remain mostly intact with the addition of a fireplace to the north wall. Maguire, along with Don Welch Architecture, plans to work with the Vermont Division of Historic Preservation to ensure renovations maintain the structure’s historical integrity.
Although a restaurant operator hasn’t been selected, “the intent, and it actually works really well with what we’re proposing, is that historic preservation would like all of the walls, all the door openings, and a lot of those things to stay the same, as would Jonathan. The intent of the restaurant is to make it like the Kitchen Table in Richmond where there are individual rooms,” explained Welch at the Feb. 22 meeting.
Next to the house is the foundation of a pre-existing garage, which Maguire is proposing to rebuild into a 1,400 square foot “cultural facility available to rent initially for a yoga studio, book club meeting venue or a space for wedding receptions” with a two-bedroom apartment on the second floor and a 41-space parking lot south of the proposed cultural space.
In the middle of the parcel Maguire is suggesting the future development of an affordable elderly multi-unit building with underground parking accessed from Hinesburg Road.
The 5 acres would be the site of a proposed single-family dwelling that could also be affordable housing.
“It’s a big differentiation. If I say ‘affordable housing’ in this town, I’m going to have people come out of the woodwork because you guys don’t want it,” Maguire said at the meeting.
Maguire bought the property from Clark Hinsdale for $625,000 last spring. The property wasn’t for sale, Hinsdale said, but Jonathan “approached me about it and I really liked his plan. I had a different set of plans and it didn’t work out. I always wanted to develop senior housing there and he may try to do some of that too in the future,” he said. “There was a zoning change (proposed) a few years back that would’ve made the East Village a higher density area, and it got voted down. I wasn’t going to be able to do what I wanted. So, I was just delighted when Jonathan came along.”
Town planner Larry Lewack said the two proposed amendments to the town plan and zoning bylaws in March 2021 that would have enhanced housing opportunities in the East Village “was a fight that was waged, unfortunately, mostly online on Front Porch Forum and social media, actively promoting what I would call misinformation about the nature of the proposed changes,” he said. “What happened is that there were a lot of signs put up saying, ‘if you don’t understand the proposals vote no,’ and accusations of this being an attempt to spot zoning, which it wasn’t.”
According to the town plan, the purpose of the East Charlotte Village District is to allow for residential, limited civic and neighborhood uses that reinforce the village as a principally residential hamlet.
Hinsdale also alluded to a 2010 East Charlotte Village Planning Project Community Workshops Final Report that says, “East Charlotte residents have expressed their interest in promoting a stronger sense of community through better walking and trail connections and more places to meet for events and daily activities.”
Although Maguire’s plan included all three proposals, he said he was most interested in getting development review board insight into the restaurant portion of the proposal.
“I’m in favor of an expedited restaurant that gets built. If you guys don’t have the appetite for senior housing or affordable housing, I can walk on it tomorrow. If you guys don’t want it, let me know,” said Maguire.
With a median home sale price of $534,500, Lewack explained that on top of a desperate need for affordable housing, Charlotte has an aging population that could transition to smaller homes if zoning bylaws and infrastructure facilitated building age-appropriate multi-family housing in town.
“Demographically, I think there’s a lot of reasons to believe there would be strong demand for elderly housing,” he said. “If we made it more feasible by creating those kinds of options, some of those properties could be freed up for purchase by the younger generation or redevelopment with additional housing.”
“I think your town should want this to happen. But you guys have got to want it more than I do,” Maguire said. “I’ve got the money and the will. I want to give you guys senior housing.”
