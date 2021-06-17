A Vermont entrepreneur plans to transform Nordic Farms in Charlotte into an agritourism hub, with walking and skiing trails, an agricultural museum, and places to eat and drink in an attempt to bring new life to the state’s historic dairy landscape.
Will Raap, who founded Gardener’s Supply and the nonprofit Intervale Center, announced plans to purchase the 583-acre property in Charlotte.
Once a thriving dairy farm, Nordic Farms went through bankruptcy in 2017. It now hosts a few agricultural businesses on site, including shrimp aquaculture and malt brewing, but most of the farm has not been operational for the past five years.
The new design — which Raap calls Nordic 3.0 — would include an array of commercial and nonprofit enterprises, including an outpost for Shoreham-based WhistlePig whiskey and a “botanical commons” selling food, skin care and CBD products.
Also at the site: a grain co-op of seven growers, an energy innovation center with two solar arrays, a regenerative agriculture advocacy center, and a museum focused on grain-growing and Cyrus Pringle, a 19th-century botanist at University of Vermont.
“We think we need multiple businesses to be able to maintain the economics of a place this size,” Raap said. “Dairy was able to do that when dairy’s heyday was good. But now we think we need multiple other businesses.”
Read more at VTDigger.org (Entrepreneur plans to revamp historic dairy Nordic Farms as a new agritourism center).
