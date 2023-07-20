Should Charlotte switch to a town manager form of government?
That question has been looming over the town for nearly five months since a group of residents collected signatures on a petition that got over 200 votes in favor of the switch.
Although the petition has collected enough votes to force a town-wide vote, the selectboard has pleaded with petitioners to hold off the vote until all the information about the change has been presented to the public and town officials.
In order to gather threads, the town hired resident and former Shelburne town manager Lee Krohn as a consultant for $2,500 to thoroughly study what this could mean for the town.
In a 13-page presentation given to the selectboard on Tuesday night, Krohn weighed the pros and cons of the switch along with sourcing from other similarly sized towns that have undergone the switch.
The two roles are different in that the authority of the town manager is laid out in state statute and they act more as a liaison between staff and the board. An administrator works under direct supervision and direction from the selectboard.
Krohn explained that the foundation for the petition comes from a concern that the selectboard is too constrained in minor issues that it never has time or bandwidth to address bigger problems facing the community. In other words, does the selectboard still need to hear and decide about every new curb cut or fee refund?
“Might it not make sense for many of these routine requests to be handled administratively, while perhaps retaining the ability to address the selectboard for questionable or challenging circumstances,” he wrote in the report.
He pointed out that one of the main concerns that some residents and officials may have about the switch is the fear that with one person in charge, there may be more decision-making happening behind closed doors without residents’ ability to respond directly to the selectboard and ultimately fewer opportunities for public dialogue on town issues.
“That concern relates to a strongly held desire to maintain a small town feel in Charlotte,” he wrote. “But with the right person on board and with a collaborative approach to communication and municipal practice, an appropriate balance can be created that can lighten the selectboard’s workload while still maintaining this small town feel and open dialogue with the residents they serve.”
He said Tuesday night that he took a look at a Vermont map and randomly picked over two dozen towns of comparable population size to Charlotte and it seemed that more small towns had town managers over administrators.
For example, through his correspondence with the town of Hinesburg — a neighboring town to Charlotte that recently made the switch to a manager government— he found that their municipal issues were getting increasingly more complicated with grants, building challenges and police departments that the switch to a manager became almost inevitable.
Krohn explained that these conversations are worth considering from time to time to reexamine if past or current patterns and processes still serve the town well. He said there really is no harm in having the discussion because ultimately with a town vote required for the switch, it forces engagement with the issue and analyses by more residents.
Additionally, if adopted the switch has the potential to create clearer lines of authority for personnel management and clearer delineation of roles and responsibilities for other municipal matters.
One major point of concern with the switch is that per statute, one of the town manager’s responsibilities is, “to perform all the duties now conferred by law upon the road commissioner of the town, including the signing of orders …”
Should a vote pass, in order to keep the town’s current road commissioner for more than 23 years, Hugh Junior Lewis, a town charter will also need to be adopted concurrently with the vote to supersede that statutory requirement.
Krohn fielded questions from the public for nearly an hour, but no substantial resolutions were made. Since the town is currently conducting interviews with town administrator candidates, the selectboard has decided it will take an official stance on the issue at the Aug.14 meeting.
Since the beginning, the selectboard has been open with its disfavor for how the topic arose with the ad-hoc group of petitioners who could force a vote at any time, board members have fiercely fought to keep control of the situation.
Krohn says the town administrator or town manager question is really the tipping point of a much deeper conversation: “How can the Town of Charlotte’s elected and appointed officials best meet the needs of the community efficiently and effectively in the 21st century.”
