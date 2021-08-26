Several hundred people turned out to celebrate the lives of Marty Illick and Terry Dinnan Saturday, Aug. 14, at the historic Breeding Barn at Shelburne Farms.
Marty, 70, and Terry, 71, beloved figures in the Charlotte community and surrounding towns died April 19, 2021, in a tragic boating accident on Lewis Creek near their home.
On Sunday, friends and loved ones later gathered at Terry and Marty’s Lewis Creek Road home, “talking with family members, walking through the garden and listening to music by Lewis Creek, enjoying a selection of Terry’s art and learning about the breadth of Marty’s conservation legacy,” according to a memorial website.
Tai Illick Dinnan, shown here speaking at the celebration of her parents, told the Charlotte Bridge last spring, “For my mom, her vision was global. She wanted an earth where humans existed sustainably with all other living things. My dad was more focused on the details. Most of his time in retirement was spent taking care of their homestead.”
Marty served on the Charlotte Planning Commission, having been appointed to another term just before her death. She co-founded the Lewis Creek Association, and served on the Charlotte Selectboard, regional planning commission and land trust in Charlotte, not to mention the countless groups where she volunteered her time and talent.
Terry was a stonemason and artist. He owned a granite quarry in Essex, N.Y., and donated the proceeds of its sale and turned the quarry into nature trails.
According to Chea Water Evans’ report in the Bridge, Tai said, “Though he shared Marty’s drive to make the world a better place, he was less public about it. He was always very actively involved in keeping up with politics, signing petitions, and being active in his own quiet way. They didn’t care about status or expensive material possessions or experiences. They never sought high incomes. Chores weren’t seen as bad — they enjoyed all the parts of maintaining an active homestead. And it worked — they felt like they were living in luxury. They loved their home by the forest and river. They loved making food, growing food and loved their neighbors. They created an everyday life that they loved.”
Notable speakers, musicians and others who offered remembrances, eulogies and performance at the Shelburne Farms’ celebration included Rev. Don Chatfield, lead pastor at All Souls Interfaith Gathering; Chris Dinnan, one of Terry’s five siblings; Ginny Jaskot, Marty’s oldest sister; Vermont songwriter Mary McGinniss; saxophonist Joe Moore, who played at the service, lived in Charlotte and often visited with Marty, Terry and Tai; Andrea Morgante, who co-founded Lewis Creek Association with Marty in the late 1980s; Abby Sheldon-Dean, a vocalist and Marty and Terry’s longtime neighbor across the creek; and Charlotte resident Mike Walker, who shared with Terry cheesemaking cultures and recipes, compared notes on how the trout were biting and commiserated on the availability of parts for antique trucks.
The family invites family and friends to share memories and photos at illickdinnan.wixsite.com/my-site.
