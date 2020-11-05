At one time, people used to gather for indoor recreation.
Then came COVID-19.
In Charlotte, recreation director Nicole Conley is looking forward to better times when that sort of thing will be possible again, and she’s interested in seeing if the community would like a new space to do so.
During the selectboard’s Oct. 26 meeting, Conley shared an idea for a multi-purpose community center.
The board agreed to help create a committee to investigate the idea and gauge the community’s interest. Talks will continue at the Nov. 9 meeting, Conley said.
While Conley presented the board with a conceptual design for the community center, situated on the Burns Property, everything is open to change — including the option to not pursue it.
“I think sometimes just a group of people coming together to discuss the possibilities of our town is a positive thing, even if it doesn’t happen,” Conley said.
The center, as she envisions it, would be a place for the community to gather, especially during cold winter months, for indoor recreation. It would also serve as a space for large town functions including Town Meeting Day and elections.
“The great thing about this is nothing is set in stone. But I think it’s exciting, because there is a need for it,” Conley said. “There’s lots of groups that are getting together in Charlotte to make different types of community engagement happen, so why not create a building where everyone feels welcome?”
While the possibilities are endless, Conley and a student engineer created a visual concept for the center to guide future talks. It shows a building with a multi-purpose court, a second floor walking track, locker rooms, a meeting room and storage.
The conceptual building is about the same size as the town’s ice rink, Conley said.
The Burns Property, where Conley located the conceptual design, is 54-acres of town-owned land located at the south edge of Charlotte village between Route 7 and Greenbush Road.
The land was purchased in 2000, with help from the Charlotte Land Trust, the Vermont Land Trust and the Preservation Trust of Vermont.
In 2002, the town created the Burns Property Committee to explore future land uses including town and school needs, recreation and trails, affordable housing and conservation. In 2010, the town conveyed 1.31 acres of the land to Green Mountain Habitat for Humanity, leaving 52.69 acres, said town administrator Dean Bloch.
The town agreed to conserve about 22 acres of the remaining land in 2016, leaving 31.19 acres open for possible community development.
The Burns Property already has a septic drain field. But a significant portion of the land is marsh, Conley said. Still, there is room for a community center there, she said.
Conley will ask Charlotters with a range of different perspectives to join the committee. She hopes to get input from folks on different town committees, the senior center, parents of school-age children and volunteers who run programs for the recreation department.
If the town does someday pursue a community center, fundraising should be part of the effort, Conley said.
“Fundraising is going to be very important, finding those donors is going to be very important and I’m committed to making sure that it’s not on the taxpayers completely,” she said.
For those wondering why investigate this project during COVID-19, Conley said she doesn’t see the project happening overnight. Charlotte will follow state guidelines and wouldn’t have large gatherings until it was alright to do so, she said.
“COVID doesn’t seem to have a timeline, neither does our community center,” Conley said.
It’s just nice to have a project that the community could someday have, she added.
Rec lovers share views
Michael Krasnow has played Charlotte pick-up basketball for 30 years, leading it for much of that time. It’s a unique group, in that anyone can play – and they do. Krasnow has had 6th graders all the way up to 72-year-olds drop in for games.
“When would you get a chance to be sitting in the bleachers hanging out and talking with people from two generations down or up about various things in your life?” Krasnow said. “It’s a really positive use of indoor recreation.”
The group normally meets in Charlotte Central School, but during COVID-19, schools have been closed to the public.
When the group can play in the school gym, they are limited to games that go no later than 9 p.m. Community members also cannot use the gym during the school day or when school teams are practicing there, Krasnow said.
If the town had a community center, those scheduling conflicts wouldn’t exist, he said.
Krasnow thinks it is incredibly important to have spaces for indoor recreation, especially those that are affordable. A multi-purpose community center is something he supports.
“I think it’d be a great thing for the town,” he said.
Dave Quickel has played pickup soccer in Charlotte for more than 20 years, and now leads the group. They play outdoors, at Charlotte Community School as soon as the snow melts in spring, and until it coats the fields again in fall or winter. Then, the group usually moves inside the school where they play two nights each week in the gym.
The school has been fair about scheduling indoor soccer, but this year, understandably, it cannot have the public inside, Quickel said.
He thinks a community center would be a great thing for Charlotte. Between the town’s existing indoor basketball, soccer, volleyball, fencing and other groups he thinks there’d be plenty of interest in such a space.
“I love the idea, I mean it sounds amazing to me that something like that could happen,” he said.
Quickel finds indoor recreation an important cure for cabin fever. He’s made many close friends through pickup soccer over the years.
“The essence of community building: get together, do things you love with people who love to do the same things and you’re going to find people that you love,” he said.
