Clemmons Family Farm executive director Lydia Clemmons received the Con Hogan Award for creative, entrepreneurial community leadership from the the Vermont Community Foundation.
Established by a group of Hogan’s colleagues in 2015, the annual award recognizes his life work by honoring a community leader who shares his vision of a better Vermont and seizes the responsibility for making that vision a reality. The awardee shows deep community involvement, generosity, enthusiasm, a collaborative approach and a focus on data and measurable outcomes in their work.
Clemmons and her four siblings grew up on the 148-acre Charlotte farm her parents purchased in 1962, after her father, a pathologist, started a job at the University of Vermont. Her mother joined the medical center as a nurse anesthetist. At the same time, the couple worked on the farm, instilling in their children a deep respect for farming and manual labor.
As African Americans, they also wanted to create a haven for their children and other African Americans, many of whom were artists and scholars, in a predominantly white state. The farm welcomed members of the community as well, providing, from the 1960s through the 1980s, a dynamic showcase celebrating African American music and art.
Clemmons left Vermont after high school to attend Stanford University in California. Initially she wanted to be a physician like her father. But after completing her pre-medical studies, she joined the Peace Corps and worked as a public health volunteer in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Travels abroad
She fell in love with the Congolese people, cultures and art and built a 35-year career in public health, living and working in more than 20 African countries. She returned to the U.S. to obtain new data and analysis tools to take back to her work abroad. She has a master’s degree in international health and a doctorate in medical anthropology from the University of Pennsylvania.
Clemmons returned to Vermont in 2013 to help her parents plan for the future of their farm, one of just 0.4 percent of U.S. farms that remain in Black hands. In 2017, under her leadership, the Clemmons Family Farm won the prestigious National Creative Placemaking Award from ArtPlace America. In 2019 it became a nonprofit organization.
According to its website, “the Clemmons Family Farm mobilizes the power of African American and African diaspora history, art, culture, and people to build a loving and supportive multicultural community in Vermont — and to both conserve and preserve the physical farm as an African American owned land and cultural heritage asset for future generations.”
Two major programs
Currently, Clemmons Family Farm has two major programs. The “Windows to a Multicultural World” program brings African American and African diaspora history, art and culture to Vermont’s K-12 students, parents and teachers, with a focus on joy and resilience.
The “Beneath Our Skin COVID-19 Storytelling Project,” funded by the Vermont Department of Health, collects stories and artwork by 100 Black Vermonters and 50 health care providers about their COVID-19 vaccination experiences.
The $15,000 award can be used however the recipient chooses and will be presented at a virtual ceremony on Wednesday, Oct. 6, noon.
Visit vermontcf.org/conhogan for more information about the award and to register for the ceremony.
