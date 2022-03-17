The Big Barn at the Clemmons Family Farm is already considered a hub for Vermont’s community of Black artists. Now, with federal funds secured for the historic, 148-acre farm, the barn will soon be transformed into a venue for African American and African diaspora visual and performing arts programs.
Sen. Patrick Leahy last week announced more than $167 million in funding for specific Vermont projects across the state, including $5 million for Shelburne Farms, as well as $500,000 for the African American Arts & Culture Center at the Clemmons Family Farm — one of the 22 landmarks on the state’s African American Heritage Trail.
“As chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee I made sure that Vermonters have had a center seat at the table in writing this bill,” Leahy said in a statement. “From providing resources to grow ‘made in Vermont’ ideas like the farm to school program, to supporting our rural village and downtown spaces, and everything in between, this bill reflects Vermont priorities and ideas and values.”
Lydia Clemmons, the president and executive director of the Clemmons Family Farm, said the majority of the $500,000 will go toward continuing work on the big barn as a visual and performing arts center.
“It’s just amazing,” Clemmons said. “This is just setting us on the trajectory toward converting the whole farm into a center for the public, for everybody to learn about my parents’ legacy, but also African American (and) African diaspora history, and to just come together as a community.”
The project will be in collaboration with Zena Howard, the award-winning architect who designed the Smithsonian Institute’s National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C.
Howard visited the center in 2018 to support early creative placemaking for the historic Big Barn.
The rest of the funds, meanwhile, will be used to renovate the upstairs level of the Authentica African Imports and Art Gallery, specifically to create an in-house residency for local artists.
Like the rest of the farm, this building has incredible history itself. The building was “the venue for the very first African art, import and mail order business in the country,” Clemmons said, started by her mother and father, Jackson and Lydia Clemmons.
Farm to school
Most people know Shelburne Farms as a destination, a historical estate with roots that date back to the state itself. But they may not know how far the national reach of the farm-based educational nonprofit center goes.
What started at Shelburne Farms, the picturesque agricultural hub of a region, has become a nationally adopted program: the National Farm to School Institute.
“Farm to School is a program that helps schools link the classroom, the cafeteria and the community with local farms,” Megan Camp, executive vice president and program director with Shelburne Farms, said. “Everybody wins — it helps improve school nutrition, it helps the local economy by schools being part of the local farm system, and it’s really a rich learning opportunity for the (students’) curriculum.”
Now, with $5 million in congressionally directed funds being sent to bolster the Shelburne Farms’ program, its reach is sure to continue extending across the country, showing local schools and, in turn, local farms and farm economies, how to integrate schools into the local food system.
“Farm to School is another born-in-Vermont idea, led by the exceptional team at Shelburne Farms that is having an impact far beyond the state’s borders,” said Leahy. “This is exactly the kind of project that we want to direct funding to ... projects with impact in local communities and influence across the country.”
The national Farm to School Institute began as a partnership more than 20 years ago between Shelburne Farms and the Northeast Organic Farmers Association, which together created a program called Vermont FEED — Food Education Every Day.
It quickly expanded across the state. Now, Vermont has an active farm to school network, with nearly 86 percent of schools in Vermont participating in some form of the program.
Over time it morphed into a public-private partnership, with a number of state departments, including the Vermont Agency of Agriculture and Department of Health, providing “incredible support and leadership for farm to school, because they all see the benefits of it,” Camp said.
“We are better feeding our children more nutritious meals, we’re supporting the local economy — children learn better to when they’re well fed,” she said.
That in turn started a grant program that has bolstered the institute’s mission: paying for school’s needs in their cafeterias, helping pay for school field trips to local farms, helping build a garden at local elementary schools and curriculum design work.
“Those grants helped Vermont Farm to School programs have some staying power to be able to take the next step from an idea to actually implementing a program in their school,” Camp said.
“This will just be a tremendous boost,” she said. “Every Vermonter should feel great about this, because it’s sharing some of Vermont’s best practices.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.