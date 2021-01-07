Less than two years after he was hired as Charlotte’s zoning administrator, Daniel Morgan has resigned.
The selectboard voted to hire Morgan July 22, 2019, replacing Aaron Brown, who left to take a job as town and zoning administrator of New Haven.
Morgan turned in a single-sentence letter of resignation at a special meeting on Monday, Jan. 4. In his letter Morgan said he was resigning effective the end of day Jan. 1.
No reason was given.
The only item on the agenda for the meeting not related to the resignation was a discussion of the budget.
Lane Morrison, former chair of the selectboard and current member of the zoning board of administrators, said the zoning administrator works for the selectboard. He said there was dissatisfaction with Morgan’s work ethic, knowledge of regulations, being responsive; “those kind of things.”
Chair of the Charlotte Selectboard Matthew Krasnow confirmed that Morgan had resigned. He said he could not comment because of a confidentiality agreement between the town and the former zoning administrator.
The resignation was mutually beneficial to both the town of Charlotte and Morgan and there is a letter of separation which is available to the public, Krasnow said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.