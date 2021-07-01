The Charlotte Selectboard is considering removing a member of the zoning board over a possible conflict of interest.
On Monday, June 28, zoning board chair Lane Morrison asked the selectboard to remove zoning board member Ronda Moore because of her involvement with opposition to construction of a health center in West Charlotte Village.
“I think she’s violated the trust that the selectboard has put in her to represent the community on the zoning board — to be fair and open,” Morrison said.
The selectboard postponed a decision on the issue until Wednesday, June 30, after press time.
The zoning board and the planning commission have been holding hearings on the proposed Charlotte Family Health Center’s plan to build a new medical center at 251 Ferry Road.
Moore has been a vocal opponent of the project’s location.
For more than two and half years, owners of the health center have been trying to locate new offices in the west village. Initially, the plan was to build across the street from the town hall at 140 Ferry Road.
After that plan fell through due to multiple issues including wastewater, property and driveway setbacks, sufficient parking and the price of the property, the doctors moved down Ferry Road to a property where an abandoned home stands.
Moore, who lives near the proposed site, was one of four candidates who joined the zoning board in April and May. The four previous members stepped down after the board came under fire amid allegations of conflict of interest. Morrison was the lone member to remain on the zoning board.
During interviews to fill the open positions, selectboard member Lewis Mudge asked all of the new candidates if they had any conflicts, or if one arose whether they would recuse themselves.
All of the candidates, including Moore, said they would recuse themselves from decisions where an appearance of a conflict arose.
In open session during Monday’s meeting, selectboard chair Matt Krasnow and member Louise McCarren initially appeared ready to make a decision about removing Moore from the board.
Krasnow said the selectboard should be as transparent as possible as it moves through the decision-making process.”
McCarren agreed. “I don’t mind having the conversation in public.”
But Frank Tenney urged the board to slow down and give Moore a chance to be heard.
“This is an important issue and I wish it would have been on our agenda to start with and not being brought on as an addition,” Tenney said.
Morrison said when Moore joined the zoning board the health center was already in the middle of the permitting process. Shortly after, there were joint meetings of the zoning board and the planning commission to expedite the center’s application.
While this process was ongoing, Moore became part of a group seeking signatures on a petition opposing the health center construction plans for the site and sending emails urging people to attend a planning commission meeting on June 17 to oppose the project, Morrison said.
Moore is a brand-new member of the zoning board “condemning what’s trying to be done,” Morrison said. “I think that this is a very important project for the town. Everybody has a right to object, but I think, as a member of a public body that’s been appointed, I think it’s inappropriate.”
Questions on energy
The selectboard also decided to use the Wednesday meeting to hear from energy committee chair Rebecca Foster.
McCarren had questions about receipts for energy committee expenditures.
McCarren said she wanted more details about how the money was spent.
For example, the committee provided no explanation on money spent on several gift certificates and equity investments.
“From a fiscally responsible point of view, we’d look like fools if we signed off on that,” McCarren said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.