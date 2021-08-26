Struggling to step out of a seemingly incessant muck of conflict-of-interest allegations, the Charlotte zoning board again revised its rules governing member conduct and ethics.
The board adopted the new changes at its meeting Aug. 11.
After months of conflict-of-interest complaints in local media, four members of the five-person zoning board resigned in the spring, leaving chair Lane Morrison as the sole member.
Within months of the new members taking seats on the board, Morrison went to the selectboard June 28 to ask that body to remove one of those new members, Ronda Moore, charging she had failed to recuse herself for conflict of interest from zoning decisions concerning the application to build a new facility for the Charlotte Family Health Center at 251 Ferry Road, west of the post office.
In the wake of the initial resignations, all new applicants for the zoning board were asked if they would reuse themselves from zoning decisions for a conflict of interest.
Moore, who lives in West Charlotte village near the proposed medical facility, said she would, as did each of the other three new zoning board applicants.
After her appointment, Moore actively recruited opposition to the facility.
After the selectboard sent the decision about Moore’s future back to the zoning board, it decided not to remove Moore, but she subsequently resigned. Then she charged that Morrison was guilty of conflict-of-interest himself because he had not recused himself from the executive session when the zoning board decided not to remove her.
The amended Charlotte Zoning Board of Adjustment rules of procedure and conflict of interest policy now specifically defines owning or living on property near property where there is pending zoning decision as a conflict of interest for zoning board members.
“These rules provide clear guidance for board members who have an interest in a project from tipping their hand on the scales to influence the board’s decision,” town planner Larry Lewack said in a release.
Lewack said the new zoning board rules also increase transparency about how the board makes its decisions.
In the past, like many deliberative bodies in Vermont, the zoning board excluded the public from its deliberations.
The previous version of the rules defined a zoning deliberation, in part, as “a private session.” This phrase has been eliminated along with text that specifies the public will be excluded from these sessions.
“The board retains the option to close meetings when necessary, but this will be the exception, not the rule, going forward,” Lewack said.
