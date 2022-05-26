The Charlotte Planning Commission has a big job this year: fixing its outdated land use regulations, which for years have created bureaucratic hurdles for property owners in town and are, in some cases, “just plainly illegal,” according to town planner Larry Lewack.
Since the creation of the Development Review Board last year, the planning commission has set out to complete a major overhaul of its land use regulations, aiming to have voters approve two rounds of changes — one in November and one in March on Town Meeting Day.
“We want to promote more people in the community understanding what we’re up to,” Lewack said. “Because obviously the success of this at the end, when we present it to the voters, depends on people understanding why we’re doing this.”
Charlotte last year moved to reconfigure its land regulatory bodies after months of discussion about roadblocks to development.
Lewack and the planning commission has been playing catchup since the beginning of the year to identify and fix burdensome regulations to try to streamline and simplify the rules governing land use and development in the town.
Prior to the change, the planning commission oversaw permits for site plans, subdivisions and boundary adjustments, while the zoning board of adjustment was responsible for deciding on conditional use review applications and variances.
The selectboard last year moved to consolidate all permitting reviews into a single body, the development review board. But with the outdated land use regulations still in place, the town was “essentially taking two volunteer board workloads and cramming the whole application workflow and permitting decisions into a single volunteer group,” Lewack said, creating a bottleneck of sorts for the zoners.
“We were essentially creating an impossible workload for a strictly volunteer board,” he said.
Much of that bottleneck seems to be the town’s stringent oversight of work done on an owner’s land.
An owner of a single-family home, for example, that wants to tear down a rotting tool shed would need to go through a weeks-long or even months-long review process and pay a $500 application fee to the town. This, Lewack said, should be done simply by a quick administrative review.
“We’re involving the development review board to approve you to tear down a rotting toolset,” Lewack said. “I think most people in town would agree that that just doesn’t make any sense at all. But those are the rules right now.”
The land use regulations are also often in direct contrast to the town’s vision for development in town. Anyone who wants to develop in the east and west village zones, where the town plan says concentrated development should go, would have to have a minimum of a 5-acre lot in order to construct a single residential dwelling.
“That just makes no sense at all. Five-acre zoning is what you’d expect to find — and we do have — in our rural district,” Lewack said. “As long as we have this mismatch between what the regulations say and what the vision is, we have a problem because anybody who wants to follow the vision in the town plan and create more housing, or denser housing, in the village centers is immediately stymied and prevented from doing so by that rule.”
But their first phase of overhauls focuses on fixing regulations that are in direct conflict to state law.
The Legislature has preempted towns from being involved in permitting renewable energy projects, like windmills and solar farms, as well as the regulation and construction of new telecommunications facilities, like wireless towers, and has given exclusive purview over almost all aspects of that process to the state’s Public Utilities Commission.
“Charlotte’s current land use regulations have two sections devoted in very, very copious detail regulating those two. They’re now pretty much invalid,” Lewack said. “It makes us look bad if we have regulations on the books that are just plainly illegal. We have to fix that stuff.”
The town’s rules governing accessory dwelling units — or a separate habitable living unit on a property — are stricter than state laws governing them.
Lewack hopes to have new regulations tackling state statutory updates and other technical corrections completed by mid-summer. The commission would then have a public hearing and then send updates to the selectboard for approval.
Voters would have to approve those during the November elections.
The second round will then get into more of the “interesting” policy issues — regulations that are “significantly out of sync” with the town’s policy visions as laid out in its town plan.
The planning commission will start working on those at the end of the summer, with a goal to have a public hearing by the end of the year and then turn to the selectboard for an anticipated vote on Town Meeting Day.
“We have to fix those,” Lewack said. “The sooner the better.”
