Charlotte is hoping to get on the statewide bandwagon for inclusion early, but first it wants to be inclusive in the process of getting on board.
The governor passed a proclamation of inclusion in May and a few Vermont towns have adopted it or created their own, similar statements.
Selectboard member Lewis Mudge would like for Charlotte to be one of the first to also adopt a proclamation identifying it as inclusive.
“I think Charlotte wants to be a town, in my opinion, that’s an early adopter of this type of declaration,” Mudge said.
He said the Vermont League of Cities and Towns supports it, Richmond adopted such a statement a few weeks ago and he was using language from a proclamation Pittsford adopted as the basis for Charlotte to craft its version.
Pittsford’s declaration of inclusion says that town “condemns racism and welcomes all persons, regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, gender identity or expression, age, or disability and will protect these classes to the fullest extent of the law.”
It also identifies Pittsford as a town “where individuals can live freely and express their opinions.”
Referencing racial incidents that have happened around the country, Mudge said, “I think we all know this town’s not immune to these types of events. This is an occasion for us, as a town, to announce on the record, that everyone’s valued — no matter of race, color, creed or background.”
At Mudge’s recommendation, the board decided to wait to adopt an inclusion declaration to see if it could be improved.
Town administrator Dean Bloch suggested that Mudge and board member Matt Krasnow work on a proposed declaration of inclusion for Charlotte and bring it back to the board at its meeting on Monday, Nov. 22.
Lydia Clemmons of the Clemmons Family Farm, a nonprofit center promoting African and African-American history, culture and arts as a way of developing multicultural community, said it would be good for the selectboard to wait to adopt an inclusion declaration until a more diverse group of residents have an opportunity to provide input.
“I’d feel very odd if your committee, which is composed of all white folks, created a document about diversity and inclusion without the input of more voices, not just folks of color, but more people in the community,” Clemmons said. “I think that it would only get richer.”
Krasnow asked Clemmons for suggestions about the declaration and help in bringing a more diverse group of people into working on the statement.
