The Charlotte Selectboard is trying to finalize a plan to create an employee compensation plan working group tasked with cutting town employees’ health benefits.
After the budget failed by 35 votes on Town Meeting Day, Charlotte officials spent nearly four weeks working to cut more than 5 percent from the $2.9 million budget. The new budget, which was formally adopted last week, represents a decrease of $150,196 in spending, mostly comprising employee benefits and salaries.
Alongside a slew of other cuts, including Charlotte Senior Center expenses, planning and zoning, traffic calming measures and donations, members of the selectboard also voted to nix the 2- to 3-percent annual employee salary increase outlined in the town’s salary administration policy.
Additionally, the board proposed a $20,000 cut from the $233,000 budgeted for health insurance, but members explained that they don’t yet have a specific roadmap outlining how those cuts will be implemented — a task now assigned to the working group.
According to board member Kelly Devine, over the past five years, Charlotte has experienced higher-than-average employee turnover — a time-consuming and costly expense.
“In 2021, the selectboard decided to investigate how the town’s compensation package compared to that of other municipalities,” reads Devine’s memo. “They sought to understand whether compensation may be contributing to employee turnover. Gallagher Flynn & Company was contracted to complete a compensation study. It reported that compensation for Charlotte town employees was below market and what was typical in other municipalities it studied. After many meetings, hearing from the public and reviewing the report, the selectboard made a decision to adjust staff salaries.”
During that time, the market rate adjustments did not reflect any increases or changes to other components of employee compensation such as benefits and the salary adjustments directed by the salary review policy which was last adopted on June 13, 2022.
According to the town’s salary policy, “the town’s approach to compensation is to provide attractive, flexible and market-based salary ranges that are aligned with maintaining a sound fiscal structure and that recognizes our most valuable asset: our people. The town believes in providing competitive wages to enable us to compete for talent but also ensure our employees know that we value the contribution they make to the community.”
Most who were vocal about their disapproval of the market analysis rallied on social media and in meetings as tax-burdened residents desperate for solutions, with some claiming they are left deciding whether to pay for food or pay their taxes.
“These taxes are hurting people,” resident Rosemary Zezulinski at the March 14 board meeting said. “There’s people deciding whether to pay for their food, pay for their medicines, pay for their taxes. We need to be compassionate because I don’t believe our greatest asset is our town employees, even though they’re all wonderful. Our greatest asset is our residents.”
Some town employees had different thoughts.
“We appreciate all that the selectboard has done to adjust our wages to fair and equitable ones within our profession,” tech librarian Susanna Kahn said. “We also appreciate the benefits package that makes it possible for us to work in the town we live in. We are concerned about budget reduction efforts at the expense of town employees’ benefits that will make a minimal difference on homeowners’ tax bills.”
According to the town’s personnel policy, for employees working 30 or more hours per week, the town pays up to the equivalent of 90 percent of the premium and out-of-pocket costs of the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Vermont Standard Silver CDHP Plan which has a $704.50 monthly premium and a $2,100 deductible, which are both doubled for two-person and family policies.
For employees approved for 20 to 29 hours per week, the town pays between 50 and 86 percent and employees working less than 20 hours are not eligible for health insurance.
The goal of the working group is to assist the selectboard with its efforts to both ensure a fair market and equitable employee compensation offering, while also identifying potential cost savings.
The report of the working group will occur in two phases with phase one ending on June 15 with the hope of making “recommendations for potential cost savings for fiscal year 2024 to support the selectboard in achieving its commitment of reducing employee compensation costs by $20,000.”
Phase two will be a review of health insurance benefits and potential compensation recommendations to the selectboard along with a thorough review of Charlotte’s salary policy with a deadline of Oct. 15 of next year to allow time for implementation.
The group will include a minimum of five members who represent the selectboard, a town representative, two residents and a representative from the town clerk’s office.
The selectboard is expected to move forward on May 8, when residents and employees can learn more about how to get involved in the group.
“One of the reasons that I think this is important is because the question of employee compensation is not only very complicated to digest, to analyze, to understand and make decisions on,” said Devine. “But it also involves the livelihood of our town employees.”
