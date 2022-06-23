Charlotte voters will decide in August whether the town will build a new town garage, and whether they can borrow more than $1 million to finance it.
The selectboard on Monday warned a vote for Aug. 9, the state’s primary election, for two articles. The first would authorize the town to build a new town garage at the former flea market site on Route 7 on the southeastern-most portion of the Burns Woods, a 54-acre town-owned property between Route 7 and Greenbush Road.
The second vote would authorize the town to procure a bond or bank note for “an amount not to exceed” $1.5 million, according to documents voted on by the selectboard on Monday.
“We can make this happen, but the bond or note will have to be $1.5 million,” selectboard chair Jim Faulkner said. “We want to make sure the taxpayer is aware of it and agrees to it.”
The town has been in a hurry to build a new town garage after the 100-year-old building on Church Hill Road was destroyed in a late-night fire in December, taking with it all the snowplows used to clear 80 miles or Charlotte Roads.
The town set a new location in April, and paid Russell Construction nearly $20,000 to come up with an estimated cost before going out to bid.
The original goal was to get the new garage built this year, but after getting a hefty price tag — more than $3.7 million — officials formed an advisory committee to work on ways to trim back the cost.
Getting the garage built this year “turned out to be a little unrealistic,” Faulkner said. “The economy doesn’t help, the supply chain didn’t help, you name it.”
They made dozens of possible cuts, and Russell Construction last week came back to the town with four proposals, one $600,000 less than the first estimate, and three options each roughly $700,000 less, according to cost estimates prepared by the company.
Each option varies in the type of materials and what type of roofing would be used, among other things. Aside from the various cuts, the building is set to be 150-feet by 60 feet with six garage bays. The estimates can be found at bit.ly/3OvtX7D.
“I don’t think we’re missing anything” in the building, Faulkner said. “But it’s a pretty bare bones number.”
Town officials looked to Hinesburg’s and Ferrisburgh’s recent efforts to build new town garages, both of which had lower costs. But compounding cost issues are national and global supply chain problems.
The four estimates serve as a rough blueprint for the town to plan the financing of the building.
“This number is just an estimate for the bond vote,” selectboard member Frank Tenney said.
The town has approximately $1.1 million from federal funds to use, as well as $500,000 from the capital reserve fund of the town’s highway budget, according to town clerk Mary Mead. The remaining costs will be financed through the $1.5 million bond or bank note.
The town took out a bond for the reconstruction of the fire and rescue station in 1999, as well as the town library addition in 2019.
For now, the town’s road commissioner, Hugh Junior Lewis, who has been in the position for 23 years, is contracted with the town for the use of his equipment.
If he or his son decide not to run for the position again — or if no one else runs for road commissioner — the town would be left without a roads crew and would have to create its own public works department, which could cost “an enormous amount of money” for the town, Faulkner said.
Lewis hasn’t addressed the issue yet. Officials will also have to work out a new memorandum of understanding between him and the town.
“The plan is that Lewis Excavating will be operating out of the town-owned building as long as Junior Lewis is the road commissioner,” town manager Dean Bloch said previously. “But this hasn’t been worked out yet.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.