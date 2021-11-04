Matt Krasnow doesn’t want Charlotte to be lumped together with towns in Addison County when new state Senate district lines are drawn.
The selectboard member shared his concern about reapportionment proposals that have put Charlotte and Hinesburg in a district that would cross county lines at a special meeting of the Charlotte Selectboard Nov. 1.
Charlotte and Hinesburg would be the only two Chittenden County towns in this proposed eight-town district. But this is just one of several Senate redistricting proposals being considered.
Nonetheless, Krasnow encouraged board members to join him in opposing such a plan.
Reapportionment comes after every U.S. Census. With the results of the 2020 census in hand, a seven-person Legislative Apportionment Board is at work coming up with a map of revised House and Senate districts that would match shifts in Vermont’s population since the last reapportionment 10 years ago.
Final district lines must be approved by the Legislature after it reconvenes January, and Gov. Phil Scott must sign off on the plan as well.
Krasnow admitted there are many proposals floating around, but he hopes to nip this one in the bud.
“We would be leaving the committee work up to the committee but giving them the data point that the Charlotte Selectboard on behalf of the town of Charlotte feels unanimously that it’s important to maintain our representation in Chittenden County when it comes to Senate seats,” Krasnow said.
The 2012 redistricting put Charlotte in an all-Chittenden County district with six senators who also represent the municipalities of Bolton, Burlington, Essex, Hinesburg, Jericho, Milton, Richmond, St. George, Shelburne, South Burlington, Underhill, Westford, Williston and Winooski.
Board member Louise McCarren expressed displeasure with this current district but also shared Krasnow’s desire that Charlotte should not be included with towns in Addison County.
“I’m going to be snarky here: We have been disenfranchised by our being in with South Burlington and Burlington,” McCarren said. “We should not be in Addison County. We’d just be disenfranchised in a different way.”
Board member Lewis Mudge also would like to not be included with South Burlington and Burlington: “We want to stay as far away from South Burlington and Burlington as we can because, with those numbers, we’re just scraps.”
Bill Stuono, who was in the audience, advocated for a newer plan that put Charlotte and Hinesburg in a district that still straddled the county line.
Illustrating on a map displayed on the large screen in the town hall meeting room, Stuono said, “This puts Charlotte and Hinesburg with a controlling interest in the district. I mean, it’s exactly what we’ve always wanted. It gives us our own Senate representative.”
He argued that, if the town stays strictly in Chittenden County, it will be mixed with other high population areas. Keeping the district within county boundaries doesn’t make practical sense to him because Vermont doesn’t have real county authority.
In the letter Krasnow wanted to send to the legislative apportionment board he discussed the governmental systems common to Charlotte and Chittenden County, including paramedic ambulance service, the Williston state police barracks, the Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission, the Chittenden Solid Waste District and the Champlain Valley School District. He would rather not have a senator who would be advocating for such services in two different counties.
One worry expressed was that such a letter might lead the group working on redistricting push Charlotte into a district with South to Burlington or another high population area, which would again dilute the town’s voice in the Senate.
The board decided to table a decision about sending the letter until Monday, Nov. 8, so the members of the board could mull it over.
