Voters on Tuesday overwhelmingly vetoed the Charlotte Community Center project feasibility study, voting 735 to 225 against the measure.
The article, which would have raised $50,000 in taxes to study the possibility of such a center, had been in the works for some time, and would have allowed the town to determine whether the center would be financially viable.
All other town meeting articles passed: the town budget of $2.6 million passed 719 to 230; the Charlotte Library budget of $282,515 passed 696 to 262; and the due date of Nov. 15 for property tax payments passed 908 to 42.
In a close vote, Charlotte Volunteer Fire and Rescue’s $890,000 budget passed 534 to 405 while an article allowing tax exemption for property owners by the rescue service passed 746 to 193.
All candidates running for municipal office in Charlotte ran unopposed this year. Selectboard member Louise McCarren and board chair Jim Faulkner were reelected to a two-year term and three-year term, respectively, while Hugh “Junior” Lewis, who has been road commissioner for 23 years, was reelected to a one-year term.
Janie Heilmann was elected to a five-year term on the Charlotte Library board of trustees; Mary Mead will serve another one-year term as delinquent tax collector; Charlie Russell won another one-year term as town moderator; and Richard E. Mintzer will serve another three years as auditor.
Selectboard member Matt Krasnow, meanwhile, secured one of three trustee of public funds positions to fill the last year of a vacant three-year term, while he serves the last year of his selectboard term.
Town clerk Mary Mead said there was a 29 percent voter turnout this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.